ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith and Howard, a nationally-recognized accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Julie H. Barnes to the position of Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Julie is a brand and market strategist focused on delivering transformational growth to take the Smith + Howard Family of Companies to their 2030 vision.
"Julie has played an integral role in the advancement of our family of companies," said Sean C. Taylor, Smith and Howard's Managing Partner. "Her creativity and strong leadership skills are a wonderful addition to our executive team, and she will be integral to our future growth and promotion of our innovative spirit."
Julie has over two decades of strategy and marketing experience. In March of 2020, she worked with a national team of leaders to launch Synexus Tax Solutions™, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith and Howard. Later that year she led the development and launch of two rebrands for Smith and Howard and Smith and Howard Wealth Management. Julie was also named the 2021 John W. Lucht Innovation Award recipient for her commitment to growth and advancement.
Among Smith and Howard's recognition for marketing initiatives during Julie's tenure are four Marketing Achievement Awards from the Association for Accounting Marketing, including Corporate Social Program of the Year. Julie is a member of the PEAK Community, a private group of marketers committed to getting 1% better every week. She is a past member of the Thomson Reuters Checkpoint Marketing Advisory Board, a former board member of the Corporate Volunteer Council of Atlanta and a member of the Association for Accounting Marketing (AAM), where she is a past board member of the Atlanta chapter.
About Smith + Howard
Smith and Howard is a top Atlanta accounting and advisory firm serving businesses in the construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate and technology sectors. Services include audit and tax, strengthened by sales and use tax, international tax consulting, enterprise risk services, SOC reporting, technology consulting and process automation, among other offerings. Wealth management services are provided through Smith + Howard Wealth Management and indirect tax services through the firm's subsidiary, Synexus Tax Solutions™. More information is available on the firm's website at smith-howard.com.
Media Contact
Julie H. Barnes, Smith + Howard, 404-874-6244, jbarnes@smith-howard.com
SOURCE Smith + Howard