HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the relocation of the company's Hong Kong sales office. The new location increases the office's footprint by 40 percent, positioning Smith for growth in the new year and beyond.
Celebrating 25 years in the region later this month, the Hong Kong office was Smith's first international location. Since then, the company has grown to 17 locations worldwide, including eight in Asia. Smith also expanded its operations hub in Hong Kong earlier this year and has grown its workforce in the region by 33 percent since January 2021.
"For more than 37 years, Smith has evolved and innovated to meet the needs of our customers around the world," said Choon Byun, Chairman of Asia. "Our Asian headquarters expansion will allow us to continue to scale up our business locally and across the region, and we are excited to build upon the rapid growth of the past year."
The new office is located at:
Suites 3607-11, Tower Two, Times Square
1 Matheson Street
Causeway Bay, HK
+852 2.854.3232
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $1.39 billion. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
