HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its upcoming exhibition at PMMC 2022. This symposium, formerly known as DMSMS, addresses obsolescence, diminishing manufacturing sources, and material shortages in the aerospace and defense industries.
This year's conference theme focuses on building sustainable systems and upholding parts-management excellence. Smith representatives will be present at the company's booth, 6, to help aerospace and defense customers seamlessly overcome supply chain challenges with flexible procurement and service programs that guard against market instability. Additionally, these aerospace and defense consultants will showcase Smith's world-class quality program and A&D-specific certifications, such as AS6081 and AS9120.
"PMMC has consistently been a prime opportunity for Smith to meet with distinguished aerospace and defense professionals to discuss the constantly evolving semiconductor supply chain," said Tim McQuade, General Manager of Smith's Austin office. "In this time of extreme shortage, Smith's A&D partners rely on our global reach, in-depth market analysis, and premier quality assurance to stay ahead and keep their supply chains running. We look forward to exhibiting at the conference and sharing our insights and expertise with our fellow attendees."
WHAT: PMMC 2022
WHEN: Monday, March 7, 2022 – Thursday, March 10, 2022
WHERE: Booth 6, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80019
