Smith will host a happy hour for industry professionals to network and discuss supply chain solutions
HOUSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its upcoming presence at AutoTech: Detroit 2022. This event, formerly known as TU – Automotive Detroit, focuses on the latest trends driving the future of the automotive industry. Over a two-day period, leaders from the automotive-tech ecosystem, including automakers and Tier 1 suppliers, will gather to discuss innovations in ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) and autonomous driving capabilities, connectivity, and other mobility solutions.
Semiconductor shortages, along with other global supply chain challenges, have caused problems for many manufacturing organizations in the automotive sector. Smith representatives will be onsite during the two-day event to discuss the company's tenured expertise in the open- and secondary-market procurement of electronic components. During these unprecedented market conditions, proactive and creative supply chain solutions, paired with market intelligence data, can help many manufacturers keep their lines active.
The conference is a celebration of developments and achievements within the automotive-tech industry. The Smith-sponsored networking drinks reception will take place after conference hours, in the early evening of the first day of the show.
"The automotive sector is one of the fastest-growing technology spaces right now, powered by demand for electric vehicles and sophisticated infotainment systems," said Renato Souza, Vice President of Business Development at Smith. "Our core business strategy has been the same for decades – procure high-quality parts for customers when they need them. Smith is proud to support our automotive partners with not only distribution services but also networking and knowledge-sharing to help build more sustainable supply chains."
WHAT: AutoTech: Detroit 2022
WHEN: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 4:45 to 5:30 PM ET
WHERE: Inspire Stage at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374
To schedule a meeting with a Smith sales or business development representative, please send an email request to houston@nfsmith.com.
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
