SPRINGFIELD, Mass., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, ended April 30, 2021. On August 24, 2020, the company completed the previously announced spin-off of its outdoor products and accessories business. Therefore, as of the second quarter, all historical financial information for that business is reported as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise indicated, any reference to income statement items refers to results from continuing operations.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights
- Quarterly net sales were $322.9 million compared with $193.0 million for the comparable quarter last year, an increase of 67.3%.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 45.1% compared with 32.2% for the comparable quarter last year.
- Quarterly GAAP net income was a record $89.2 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared with $20.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.
- Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $89.6 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared with $27.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.
- Quarterly non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $125.6 million, or 38.9% of net sales, compared with $51.6 million, or 26.7% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.
Full year Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights
- Full year net sales were $1.1 billion compared with $529.6 million for the prior year, an increase of 100%.
- Gross margin of 42.4% compared with 31.3% for the prior year.
- Full year GAAP net income was $243.6 million, or $4.40 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $27.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the prior year.
- Full year non-GAAP net income was $251.5 million, or $4.54 per diluted share, compared with $32.1 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the prior year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.
- Full year non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $366.6 million, or 34.6% of net sales, compared with $92.7 million, or 17.5% of net sales, for the prior year.
Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The results of the past year, in spite of the unthinkable challenges that we faced as a nation and as a company, are a tremendous testament to the resolve of our dedicated employees, the power of the Smith & Wesson brand, and the strength of the partnerships we have with our customers. Our employees more than doubled the prior year sales, passed a milestone of $1 billion in revenue, and by every financial and operating metric, have delivered the most successful year in the 169 year history of the company. But most importantly, we have set a rock solid foundation for the long term success of the company, with astounding market share growth. During the past fiscal year, the US firearms market experienced record growth of 42%, meanwhile shipments from Smith & Wesson far surpassed the industry, growing by 70%. Strong consumer preference for our products combined with our ability to rapidly react to the increased demand has placed us in a clear leadership position as we enter into our first full fiscal year as a standalone pure-play firearms company."
Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "The hard work and dedication of all of our employees, combined with record-breaking demand for our high-quality products drove equally record-breaking financial results for the year, including record revenue, net income, earnings per share, and cash generation. We began our first year as a pure-play firearm company with clear strategic priorities, and we have delivered on our strategy. During fiscal 2021, we invested in our business and our people, we repaid all of our bank debt, we repurchased over 10% of our outstanding common stock, and we began paying our stockholders a quarterly dividend for the first time in company history. Continuing with our capital allocation strategy, I am pleased to announce that our Board has authorized a new $50 million share repurchase program as well as a 60% increase in our quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share. This quarter's dividend will be paid to stockholders of record on July 1st with payment to be made on July 6th."
The amount and timing of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including price, trading volume, general market conditions, legal requirements, and other factors. The repurchases may be made on the open market, in block trades, or in privately negotiated transactions. Any shares of common stock repurchased under the program will be considered issued but not outstanding shares of the company's common stock.
Conference Call and Webcast
The company will host a conference call and webcast on June 17, 2021, to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal 2021 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income," "Adjusted EBITDAS," and "free cash flow" are presented. From time-to-time, the company considers and uses these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. The company believes it is useful for itself and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) transition costs, (iii) change in contingent consideration, (iv) CEO separation, (v) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, and (vi) COVID-19 expenses; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. The company presents these non-GAAP measures because it considers them an important supplemental measure of its performance. The company's definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. The company believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company's GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect the company's actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.
About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we have set a rock solid foundation for the long-term success of the company, with astounding market share growth; and our belief that strong consumer preference for our products combined with our ability to rapidly react to the increased demand has placed us in a clear leadership position as we enter into our first full fiscal year as a standalone pure-play firearms company. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, economic, social, political, legislative, and regulatory factors; the potential for increased regulation of firearms and firearm-related products; actions of social activists that could have an adverse effect on our business; the impact of lawsuits; the demand for our products; the state of the U.S. economy in general and the firearm industry in particular; general economic conditions and consumer spending patterns; our competitive environment; the supply, availability, and costs of raw materials and components; our anticipated growth and growth opportunities; our strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; our ability to introduce new products; the success of new products; the potential for cancellation of orders from our backlog; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021.
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of:
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2020
(In thousands, except par value and share data)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 113,017
$ 125,011
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $107 on April 30, 2021 and $1,038 on April 30, 2020
67,442
60,879
Inventories
78,477
103,741
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,408
7,556
Current assets of discontinued operations
—
94,673
Income tax receivable
909
1,595
Total current assets
268,253
393,455
Property, plant, and equipment, net
141,612
147,739
Intangibles, net
4,417
4,375
Goodwill
19,024
19,024
Other assets of discontinued operations
—
148,485
Other assets
13,082
16,437
446,388
729,515
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 57,337
$ 31,476
Accrued expenses and deferred revenue
33,136
57,678
Accrued payroll and incentives
17,381
12,448
Accrued income taxes
1,157
5,503
Accrued profit sharing
14,445
2,197
Accrued warranty
2,199
3,297
Current liabilties of discontinued operations
—
17,372
Total current liabilities
125,655
129,971
Deferred income taxes
904
457
Notes and loans payable, net of current portion
—
159,171
Finance lease payable, net of current portion
38,786
39,873
Other non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
2,299
Other non-current liabilities
14,659
10,626
Total liabilities
180,004
342,397
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 74,222,127 issued and 49,937,329 shares outstanding on April 30, 2021 and 73,526,790 shares issued and 55,359,928 shares outstanding on April 30, 2020
74
74
Additional paid-in capital
273,431
267,630
Retained earnings
325,181
341,716
Accumulated other comprehensive income
73
73
Treasury stock, at cost (24,284,798 shares on April 30, 2021 and 18,166,862 on April 30, 2020)
(332,375)
(222,375)
Total stockholders' equity
266,384
387,118
$ 446,388
$ 729,515
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/(LOSS)
For the Three Months Ended April 30,
For the Years Ended April 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$322,947
$193,045
$1,059,195
$529,618
Cost of sales
177,139
130,941
610,212
363,929
Gross profit
145,808
62,104
448,983
165,689
Operating expenses:
Research and development
1,963
1,863
7,480
7,364
Selling, marketing, and distribution
10,507
11,148
42,603
41,987
General and administrative
17,207
18,119
79,268
66,033
Total operating expenses
29,677
31,130
129,351
115,384
Operating income from continuing operations
116,131
30,974
319,632
50,305
Other income/(expense), net:
Other income/(expense), net
540
67
2,252
495
Interest expense, net
(563)
(2,705)
(3,919)
(11,625)
Total other (expense)/income, net
(23)
(2,638)
(1,667)
(11,130)
Income from operations before income taxes
116,108
28,336
317,965
39,175
Income tax expense
26,929
7,438
74,394
11,522
Income from continuing operations
$ 89,179
$ 20,898
$ 243,571
$ 27,653
Discontinued operations:
(Loss)/income from discontinued operations
(144)
(87,044)
8,478
(88,883)
Net income/(loss)
$ 89,035
$ (66,146)
$ 252,049
$ (61,230)
Net income/(loss) per share:
Basic - continuing operations
$ 1.72
$ 0.38
$ 4.46
$ 0.50
Basic - net income/(loss)
$ 1.72
$ (1.20)
$ 4.62
$ (1.11)
Diluted - continuing operations
$ 1.70
$ 0.38
$ 4.40
$ 0.50
Diluted - net income/(loss)
$ 1.70
$ (1.20)
$ 4.55
$ (1.10)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
51,816
54,983
54,613
54,983
Diluted
52,423
54,983
55,352
55,665
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Year Ended
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2020
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Income from continuing operations
$ 243,571
$ 27,653
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
31,575
31,972
(Gain)/loss on sale/disposition of assets
154
419
Provision for losses on notes and accounts receivable
(739)
(585)
Deferred income taxes
447
(260)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
100
Stock-based compensation expense
4,706
2,357
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(5,824)
(198)
Inventories
25,264
(911)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(852)
(3,124)
Income taxes
(3,643)
6,196
Accounts payable
25,540
4,043
Accrued payroll and incentives
4,933
(5,831)
Accrued profit sharing
12,248
(355)
Accrued expenses and deferred revenue
(24,633)
21,755
Accrued warranty
(1,098)
(1,126)
Other assets
1,579
1,131
Other non-current liabilities
4,032
(2,401)
Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
317,260
80,835
Cash (used in)/provided by operating activities - discontinued operations
(1,926)
13,901
Net cash provided by operating activities
315,334
94,736
Cash flows from investing activities:
Refunds on machinery and equipment
310
—
Receipts from note receivable
—
786
Payments to acquire patents and software
(632)
(429)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
113
—
Payments to acquire property and equipment
(22,052)
(12,441)
Cash used by investing activities - continuing operations
(22,261)
(12,084)
Cash used by investing activities - discontinued operations
(1,143)
(1,874)
Net cash used in investing activities
(23,404)
(13,958)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and notes payable
25,000
228,225
Cash paid for debt issuance costs
(450)
(875)
Payments on finance lease obligation
(996)
(900)
Payments on notes and loans payable
(185,000)
(224,600)
Distribution to AOUT
(25,000)
—
Payments to acquire treasury stock
(110,000)
—
Dividend distribution
(8,223)
—
Proceeds from exercise of options to acquire common stock, including employee stock repurchase plan
3,154
2,127
Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units
(2,243)
(597)
Cash (used in)/provided by financial activities - continuing operations
(303,758)
3,380
Cash used in financial activities - discontinued operations
(166)
—
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(303,924)
3,380
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(11,994)
84,158
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
125,011
40,853
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 113,017
$ 125,011
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for:
Interest
$ 3,306
$ 11,103
Income taxes
$ 80,874
$ 6,935
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2020
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2020
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
GAAP gross profit
$ 145,808
45.1%
$ 62,104
32.2%
$ 448,983
42.4%
$ 165,689
31.3%
COVID-19
43
0.0%
1,899
1.0%
560
0.1%
1,899
0.4%
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 145,851
45.2%
$ 64,003
33.2%
$ 449,543
42.4%
$ 167,588
31.6%
GAAP operating expenses
$ 29,677
9.2%
$ 31,130
16.1%
$ 129,351
12.2%
$ 115,384
21.8%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(83)
0.0%
(86)
0.0%
(332)
0.0%
(345)
-0.1%
Transition costs
(22)
0.0%
(4,292)
-2.2%
(7,975)
-0.8%
(5,481)
-1.0%
COVID-19
(67)
0.0%
(460)
-0.2%
(685)
-0.1%
(460)
-0.1%
Spin related stock-based compensation
(296)
-0.1%
—
—
(738)
-0.1%
—
—
CEO separation
—
—
(2,252)
-1.2%
—
—
2,002
0.4%
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 29,209
9.0%
$ 24,040
12.5%
$ 119,621
11.3%
$ 111,100
21.0%
GAAP operating income
$ 116,131
36.0%
$ 30,974
16.0%
$ 319,632
30.2%
$ 50,305
9.5%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
83
0.0%
86
0.0%
332
0.0%
345
0.1%
Transition costs
22
0.0%
4,292
2.2%
7,975
0.8%
5,481
1.0%
COVID-19
110
0.0%
2,359
1.2%
1,245
0.1%
2,359
0.4%
Spin related stock-based compensation
296
0.1%
—
—
738
0.1%
—
—
CEO separation
—
—
2,252
1.2%
—
—
(2,002)
-0.4%
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 116,642
36.1%
$ 39,963
20.7%
$ 329,922
31.1%
$ 56,488
10.7%
GAAP income from continuing operations
$ 89,179
27.6%
$ 20,898
10.8%
$ 243,571
23.0%
$ 27,653
5.2%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
83
0.0%
86
0.0%
332
0.0%
345
0.1%
Transition costs
22
0.0%
4,292
2.2%
7,975
0.8%
5,481
1.0%
COVID-19
110
0.0%
2,359
1.2%
1,245
0.1%
2,359
0.4%
Change in contingent consideration
—
—
—
—
—
—
(100)
0.0%
Spin related stock-based compensation
296
0.1%
—
—
738
0.1%
—
—
CEO separation
—
—
2,252
1.2%
—
—
(2,002)
-0.4%
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(119)
0.0%
(2,427)
-1.3%
(2,400)
-0.2%
(1,642)
-0.3%
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations
$ 89,571
27.7%
$ 27,460
14.2%
$ 251,461
23.7%
$ 32,094
6.1%
GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$ 1.70
$ 0.38
$ 4.40
$ 0.50
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
—
—
0.01
0.01
Transition costs
—
0.08
0.14
0.10
COVID-19
—
0.04
0.02
0.04
Change in contingent consideration
—
—
—
—
Spin related stock-based compensation
0.01
—
0.01
—
CEO separation
—
0.04
—
(0.04)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.03)
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$ 1.71
$ 0.50
$ 4.54
$ 0.58
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2020
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2020
Net cash provided by in operating activities
$ 118,823
$ 107,472
$ 317,260
$ 80,835
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,691)
(1,277)
(22,261)
(12,084)
Receipts from note receivable
—
(786)
—
(786)
Free cash flow
$ 115,132
$ 105,409
$ 294,999
$ 67,965
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2020
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2020
GAAP income from continuing operations
$ 89,179
$ 20,898
$ 243,571
$ 27,653
Interest expense
585
2,663
4,056
11,625
Income tax expense
26,929
11,522
74,394
11,522
Depreciation and amortization
7,420
7,433
30,685
31,209
Stock-based compensation expense
1,314
1,416
4,706
2,357
Change in contingent consideration
—
—
—
(100)
COVID-19
110
2,359
1,245
2,359
Transition costs
22
4,292
7,975
5,481
CEO separation
—
1,037
—
627
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS
$ 125,559
$ 51,620
$ 366,632
$ 92,733
