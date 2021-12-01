Snipes specializes in offering the latest styles of sneakers and streetwear for women and men of all ages. Available in children, juniors and adult collections, Snipes carries internationally-known name brands, such as Nike, Jordan , Adidas, Vans, North Face , Karl Kani, PUMA, and more. Snipes has been continually expanding since 1998 with a presence in more than 230 stores in Europe. (PRNewsfoto/Snipes)