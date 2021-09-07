AMSTERDAM and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch denim brand G-Star RAW announces today their latest worldwide 'Hardcore Denim' campaign with icon Snoop Dogg. Helmed by a custom-made version of the soundtrack single 'Say it Witcha Booty', by the multi-platinum artist.

Snoop needs no introduction – he's a living legend and a globally recognized innovator, simultaneously iconic and accessible, just like denim. G-Star RAW has a long tradition of working with "true originals'' like Snoop, authentic and exceptional people who are one-of-a-kind and true masters of their craft.

The campaign merges G-Star's Hardcore Denim philosophy with Snoop's signature blend of humor, style and backside appreciation. The collaboration is brought to life by a video that is creatively celebrating denim booties, featuring men, women, islands, hot air balloons and yes…even doggs.

Gwenda Van Vliet - CMO G-Star RAW: 

"Snoop Dogg is a true Original: best in class, real and outspoken. He is continuously re-inventing himself and he merges worlds in unexpected ways. Our joint campaign is bringing that philosophy to life, and is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to all denim booties."

Snoop Dogg:

"I'm teaming up with G-Star, because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge. We are both masters of our craft – leading the game. You know what I'm saying? We look ahead."

The G-Star RAW 'Say it Witcha Booty' campaign in collaboration with Snoop Dogg debuts on September 8th, 2021 supported by outdoor and online activations.

ASSETS

Teaser Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jiew4HaidY4

Full Video (Embargoed until Sept. 8, 2021): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgdJcEsnUM8

https://vimeo.com/594726336

Password: 2F3r567TiU

Campaign Imagery:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/yy3rmssyd1pz1cp/AADo6W_GTTU8AY5KPInA9VoAa?dl=0 

For more information on the 'Say it Witcha Booty' campaign, visit: g-star.com/snoop-dogg-hardcore-denim

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snoop-dogg-is-new-face-of-g-star-raw-301370501.html

SOURCE G-Star RAW

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.