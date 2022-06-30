The Society for Corporate Governance President & CEO, Darla Stuckey, has announced plans to retire on April 1, 2023, after a career in corporate governance spanning almost 35 years. Ms. Stuckey made her announcement last week in Chicago to members attending the Society's 2022 National Conference and 75th anniversary celebration.
NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Society for Corporate Governance President & CEO, Darla Stuckey, has announced plans to retire on April 1, 2023, after a career in corporate governance spanning almost 35 years. Ms. Stuckey made her announcement last week in Chicago to members attending the Society's 2022 National Conference and 75th anniversary celebration.
Ms. Stuckey's upcoming retirement celebrates over thirteen years at the Society and twenty-one years in other key governance and legal roles. She has served as the Society's President & CEO since 2015, and prior thereto as its EVP and General Counsel, and Senior VP, Policy and Advocacy. Prior to her employment at the Society, she was a longstanding Society member while serving as Assistant Secretary at American Express from 2004 to 2009, and at the NYSE from 1998 to 2004, ultimately as the Corporate Secretary. She began her career at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as a summer associate in 1987.
Under Ms. Stuckey's leadership, the Society refined its mission and name to reflect the broadening scope and evolution of corporate governance and its professionals, in public, private, and not-for-profit companies, encompassing ESG and other governance matters. The Society also increased its advocacy efforts in Congress and with the SEC, representing the governance practitioner's viewpoint in countless rulemaking initiatives from the Dodd-Frank Act to the recent climate disclosure rule proposal. She also represented the Society's members with the academic and investor communities. During her tenure, she cemented core partnerships with corporate governance service providers and law firms. Ms. Stuckey led the creation of the Certified Corporate Governance Professional (CCGP) designation and accompanying exam, the first of its kind in the U.S. She and her team steered the Society through several market challenges, while maintaining and contributing to the Society's financial stability and membership growth.
The Society's Board of Directors expresses its gratitude for her leadership, dedication and accomplishments throughout her exemplary career with the Society. It has formed a search committee and is partnering with Russell Reynolds to conduct a search for her replacement.
About the Society
Founded in 1946, the Society for Corporate Governance, Inc. (the "Society") is a 3,650+ non-profit member organization (Section 501(c)(6)) comprised primarily of corporate secretaries, assistant secretaries, in-house counsel, outside counsel, and other governance professionals who serve public companies of every size and industry.
The Society seeks to be a positive force for responsible corporate governance through education, collaboration, and advocacy. Society members are responsible for supporting their boards of directors and executive management in matters such as board practices, fiduciary duties and responsibilities, compliance with securities laws, shareholder relations, proxy voting and annual meetings, and subsidiary management.
Media Contact
Margaret Nick, Society for Corporate Governance, 1 5162976266, mnick@societycorpgov.org
SOURCE Society for Corporate Governance