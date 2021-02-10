MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is dedicated to supporting the next generation of cancer immunotherapy experts through dedicated funding of novel research. SITC is pleased to offer domestic and international early career investigators in academia and government four fellowships opportunities, totaling $450,000 in funding.
"SITC is able to support up-and-coming leaders within the cancer immunotherapy field who are conducting promising research, thanks to the generosity of our industry partners," said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "These fellowships are an investment in the future of our field that we hope will lead to ground-breaking immunotherapy approaches and ultimately better outcomes for patients."
Applications are due by April 2, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EST for the following opportunities:
2021–2023 SITC-Bristol Myers Squibb Postdoctoral Cancer Immunotherapy Translational Fellowship
Term: Two years
Amount: $200,000
This cancer immunotherapy translational fellowship aims to provide support for an individual who has an MD, PhD, or combined MD/PhD degree with a vested interest in furthering the research and translation of cancer immunotherapy.
2021 SITC-Amgen Cancer Immunotherapy in Hematologic Malignancies Fellowship
Term: One year
Amount: $100,000
This cancer immunotherapy translational fellowship aims to provide support for an individual who has a vested interest in furthering the research and translation of immunotherapeutic approaches for treating patients with hematologic malignancies.
2021 SITC-AstraZeneca Immunotherapy in Lung Cancer Clinical Fellowship
Term: One year
Amount: $100,000
This cancer immunotherapy clinical fellowship aims to provide support for an individual who has an MD (or equivalent) or combined MD/PhD degree with a vested interest in furthering the research and translation of immunotherapeutic approaches for treating patients with lung cancer.
2021 SITC-Nektar Therapeutics Equity and Inclusion in Cancer Immunotherapy Fellowship
Term: One year
Amount: $50,000
To support the development of the next generation of immunotherapy experts and to promote diversity and inclusion in biomedical sciences, this one-year award aims to provide support to an individual who has an MD, PhD or combined MD/PhD degree and a vested interest in furthering the research and translation of cancer immunotherapy, as well as to encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds, including those from groups underrepresented in the biomedical and behavioral sciences, to pursue further studies or careers in research.
"Advocating for diversity, justice and equity within the society and field of cancer immunotherapy is an area of key strategic focus for SITC," said SITC Vice President Leisha Emens, MD, PhD. "As part of our efforts, we are excited to offer a brand-new fellowship this year, which ensures funding reaches an individual in an underrepresented group in medicine so that they can further their critically important research."
Interested applicants may apply for more than one fellowship. Recipients will receive complimentary registration and travel to the society's 36th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2021) in November and will be recognized during the SITC 2021 Award Ceremony. Recipients will be announced in summer 2021.
This year's SITC Fellowships were made possible through the generosity of Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP and Nektar Therapeutics.
SITC established the Forward Fund to support the development of early career investigators in the field, cultivating the next generation of cancer immunotherapy experts. To learn more about past SITC Fellowship recipients, visit the society's website, SITC Cancer Immunotherapy CONNECT.
About SITC
Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
