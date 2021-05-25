ARLINGTON, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty chemical manufacturers are showcasing their technologies and expertise at the second iteration of Manufacturing Solutions Day on June 9 – a virtual showcase that's part of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates' (SOCMA) full suite of commercial services.
"The success of SOCMA's first Manufacturing Solutions Day in March demonstrates the vital need for companies to reconnect and build upon their supply chains, some of which have been fractured since early 2020," said Paul Hirsh, Senior Vice President, Industry Development and Strategic Partnerships. "Chemical manufacturers and industry service providers turn to SOCMA for these critical business connections, knowing they can rely on our broad network of more than 16,000 contacts throughout our membership, affiliate partners and expansive Specialty and Custom Chemicals Show network."
Below are just a few data points from our March event, highlighting the potential project partnerships to be made:
- 59 companies attended Manufacturing Solutions Day.
- 66% of those attending were chemical manufacturers.
- 5 project leads were facilitated for participating companies, in addition to the numerous individual contacts – direct and indirect – made between exhibitors and attendees.
"Six companies will showcase their innovative solutions and technologies during our June Manufacturing Solutions Day, and we look forward to building on the success of our first event to help these companies identify leads and strengthen their business networks," said Hirsh.
Companies participating in the June 9 event include:
- Saltigo, a subsidiary of LANXESS
- Revtech
- Rockwell Automation
- Vulpes
- Optima Chemical
- Genesis Custom Blending
Manufacturing Solutions Day is June 9 from 1:00-2:30pm ET, and attendees can register here.
Exhibitor slots are available for future Manufacturing Solutions Days on September 15 and November 17. Learn more here.
The Manufacturing Solutions Day series brings to life SOCMA's virtual suite of commercial services – the Manufacturing Solutions Platform and Lead Sheet service.
About SOCMA
SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. For more information about this innovative association, visit www.socma.org.
