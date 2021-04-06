WATERFORD, N.Y., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soft-Tex International, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of a new subsidiary Soft-Tex Global, LLC to better serve the international market through establishing both distribution of Soft-Tex products in new markets and licensing opportunities for all of Soft-Tex intellectual property. Industry veteran Ben Ducatteeuw has been hired to lead Soft-Tex Global.
Ducatteeuw joins Soft-Tex with over 20 years of bedding industry experience and a proven leadership track record having held numerous sales and marketing executive positions, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Latexco USA and prior to that Managing Director DesleeClama Innovation Center (acquired by BekaertDeslee).
"We look forward to bringing our array of proprietary technologies around the globe and are excited for the launch of Soft-Tex Global with Ben at the helm. His extensive background as a proven leader in the areas of innovation, marketing, and sales make him the perfect choice to lead this entity," said Mark Smiderle, Principal of Soft-Tex International, Inc.
Owen Shoemaker will also transition to join the Soft-Tex Global team leading international licensing and supporting business development efforts. Shoemaker is a seasoned bedding industry veteran previously serving as Chief Operating Officer of King Koil, leading their global licensing efforts.
New Products
Soft-Tex Global will be launching top of bed accessories in the European market in Q2 2021 looking to translate successful products and technologies from North America and localize them for the European market. The entity is also establishing new distribution and licensing partnerships in Asia and South America launching in Q2 as well.
"We're excited to bring Soft-Tex's exciting portfolio of technology, innovations, and brands to the international markets such as Europe, Asia and Latin-America with the mission to support International growth by establishing strategic partnerships with local bedding manufacturers, International licensees, and local retailers. We are also seeking to further expand our innovative sleep technologies, concepts and mattress designs, localized for each market, offering local distribution and customized marketing support," said Ben Ducatteeuw, Head of Soft-Tex Global.
For more information on Soft-Tex Global, please visit softtexglobal.com to learn more about upcoming product launches and available brands, technologies, and licensing opportunities.
The Soft-Tex Global team will be available for meetings during Las Vegas Market week, April 11-15th. For appointments, please email marketinvites@soft-tex.com.
Media Contact
Taylor Jones, Soft-Tex International, 5182353645, tjones@soft-tex.com
SOURCE Soft-Tex International