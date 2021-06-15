COLUMBIA, S.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softdocs, a leading provider of enterprise content management (ECM) solutions to higher education and K-12 schools, today announced Adam Park as Chief Executive Officer. Park brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience in education technology to guide the rapid growth of Softdocs and its solution suite for the education market.
"We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the Softdocs team. He is a well-respected, proven leader in this space and we are excited to have him join us—and the Softdocs Community—for this next chapter in our story," said Mike Murphy, founder of Softdocs. "Adam and the vision he has for Softdocs will accelerate our company and expand our reach in serving the education market."
Widely recognized for its cloud-based Etrieve solution, Softdocs is a trusted ECM provider of the education space with nearly 700 organizations—across higher education and K-12—leveraging Softdocs solutions.
"We are committed to investing heavily in our product roadmap, as well as support and services resources to ensure our customers' ongoing success," said Softdocs CEO Adam Park. "Having joined one of the most exciting companies serving the education space, I look forward to continuing Softdocs' vision of removing technological barriers that prevent our customers from doing the great work they do to transform students' lives."
Prior to Softdocs, Park was the Chief Revenue Officer at TargetX, where he led all sales, marketing, and client success functions. In addition to TargetX, Park held senior leadership positions at top education technology companies, including Liaison International, The Princeton Review, and Embark. In addition, Park helped launch Beyond 12, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping underserved students succeed in college, as the Chief Operating Officer. Today, Beyond 12 helps thousands students persist and graduate college and is recognized as one of the highest performing social impact organizations in the country.
Park holds a master's degree in management from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in mass communications from the University of California, Berkley.
About Softdocs
Softdocs develops document management, electronic forms, workflow automation, and print customization solutions for the higher education and K-12 markets. The company's Etrieve platform, and complementary solutions, empower institutions to work more efficiently, communicate more effectively and collaborate more freely. Education-focused and SOC 2 Type I and II compliant, Softdocs is a trusted partner of nearly 700 organizations. Softdocs is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.
