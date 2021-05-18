BEDFORD, N.H., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2003, Single Digits ("the Company") has been a leader in delivering highly scalable, reliable, enterprise-class wireless network solutions and services for property owners, operators, and partners. Today, Single Digits announces the appointment of Michael H. Sargent as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Sargent, former interim CEO and CTO of Aternity, LLC, a Boston-based leader in Digital Experience Management, succeeds Stephen Singlar, CEO and Co-Founder of Single Digits. Singlar will remain as a member of the Single Digits Board of Directors. Singlar, along with Co-Founder Bob Goldstein, have led the Company since its inception for nearly two decades. Single Digits has grown to be widely recognized as the market leader in managed Wi-Fi and connectivity solutions and services, with a team of more than 400 employees servicing more than 4,000 customers worldwide.
"I am very excited for the future of our industry and for the opportunities in front of both Single Digits and our customers," said Singlar. "Bob and I have been laser-focused on building Single Digits and delivering industry leading solutions for many years. As our industry continues to evolve, the opportunity is tremendous. Our customers' networks and connectivity solutions are increasingly valuable and central to their success. I am honored and thrilled that we have found a leader of Mike's caliber to be joining Single Digits, building upon our momentum, and leading us into the future."
The appointment of Sargent coincides with the Company's push to leverage its tremendous growth and momentum in the managed Wi-Fi and connectivity technology sector. "The managed Wi-Fi industry is at an inflection point," said Sargent. "End users have become more demanding than ever, and owner/operators have the opportunity to drive significant operating efficiencies, revenues and customer/resident experiences through the adoption of new technologies. Both require unparalleled execution in connectivity management. Single Digits is extremely well-positioned to be the partner of choice in helping customers address these next-generation needs."
Sargent recently led the carve-out of Aternity, LLC from Riverbed Technology to become the leader of the Digital Experience Management sector. Previously, he led the network and application performance management businesses at both Riverbed and at CA Technologies, delivering significant growth for both companies. At Oliver Wyman, he designed and launched high growth managed services (MSP) businesses for his technology clients, while contributing to Oliver Wyman's overall growth.
"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Single Digits team. As an industry leader, they have delivered tremendous value to our customers over many years - I look forward to collaborating with our team and our customers to take that value to the next level."
"Mike is an accomplished strategic leader with a well-rounded track record," said David Mace of GI Partners. "We are excited to welcome him to Single Digits and look forward to supporting him as he leads the business through its next stage of growth. We also want to commend Steve for his multitude of accomplishments and his long-term dedication to building Single Digits."
ABOUT SINGLE DIGITS
Single Digits is a leading provider of intelligent managed networks, next generation Wi-Fi solutions, High-Speed Internet Access management and global support solutions. The company delivers it's 'Connected Life ExperienceTM' by offering complete guest and resident internet and connectivity solutions including a comprehensive connectivity managed services platform, IP network design, professional services, maintenance, networking monitoring and analytics, multi-lingual support, revenue reporting and authentication tracking. Single Digits currently serves nearly 4,000 customers across the hospitality, student housing, senior living, conventional MDU, transportation, and federal and municipal government facilities. Single Digits was acquired in 2018 by GI Partners, a leading private equity firm. This is the seventh strategic acquisition for Single Digits under GI Partners' ownership. For more information, please visit http://www.singledigits.com.
ABOUT GI PARTNERS
GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco. The firm has raised over $27 billion in capital from leading institutional investors across the globe. GI Partners' private equity team focuses on investments in the IT Infrastructure, Healthcare, Software, and Services sectors. For more information on GI Partners and its entire portfolio, please visit http://www.gipartners.com.
