ATLANTA, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOLJA DA MONEY MAN MANS UP ! : Solja Da Money Man Says He's True Artist And A Man, Not a Soulja Boy
Florida Panhandle provocateur Solja Da Money Man slams poppy rap geared to childish listeners and designed mostly for radio-friendly edits, which first cranked out so huge nationally with Atlanta's Soulja Boy. Eschewing the softer stuff for social commentary on his hardscrabble background is a natural for the diminutive in stature verbal powerhouse, born in rural Alabama and raised up in Pensacola.
He said, "Please know I'm a true artist, not a pop rapper. I've always spelled it with no "U" so you should never get it twisted "Run Up The Bag". Nothing personal against his successes, but I'm the Solja of the streets. I'm from the streets. I'm Da Money Man."
CEO of Platinum Camp Records Daddy BIGG$ said he signed the emerging rapper because Solja Da Money Man's sound "had a Deep South realness, what you might call a Southern twang to it. I knew the Miami sound, of course, but I didn't know what to expect from North Florida, with me coming down South from New York."
Solja's new single "Run Up the Bag" states plainly that this guy means business and is about to get paid in full for his hustle, grit and talent. He was recently quoted at cultural news site American Culture Reporter in an interview by Han Vance: "The future still holds a lot more growth for me as an artist. I'm grinding hard in Florida. Getting money and ready for everything to open back up all the way in America. Love to get back out on the road doing full house shows as soon as possible."
A man in full, Solja first began rapping when he was just inthe 7th grade. While he still has love for the hood of Mayfair he grew up in, he always strives for more than he had growing up, for himself and his family, especially his two sons. "Pensacola, my city was always full of drugs and crime. I first left running the streets to work in the oil industry. There my rap game was funded by sweat and hard work. I got a job to better myself. …Of course, I'm still street at heart. I just speak on what I saw, and see, in the Great 8Fifty. I'd never turn my back on my people or Pensacola."
Solja Da Money Man in Association with http://www.PlatinumCampRecords.com will be "Running Up The Bag" by giving fans cash prizes! Must visit his instagram @soljadamoneyman for more information. His latest single will release on all digital platforms Friday April 23,2021.
Media Contact
Luke St.Axum, Platinum Camp Records, +1 (917) 720-2267, pcr@platinumcamprecords.com
SOURCE Platinum Camp Records