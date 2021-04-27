RICHARDSON, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solve Networks, a managed IoT wireless data services provider, is pleased to announce Keri Gunther's appointment as vice-president of sales and partnerships. Gunther was brought on to grow revenue and foster partner relationships that align with Solve Networks' business objectives.
With twenty-plus years of experience in the high-tech industry, including networking, communications and industrial computing and his expertise in multi-national sales management, Gunther has the knowledge and skills to lead the Solve Networks strategic initiatives. Before joining Solve Networks, he was the IoT and Industrial Computing Division Manager at MOXA, where he led a team responsible for business development, customer engagements, and product strategy. With the last 13 years focused on the OT (Operational Technology) side of customers deployments, his experience compliments Solve Networks' focus on IoT and M2M for mission-critical automation systems.
"I am very excited to have an industry veteran like Keri to lead Solve Networks sales efforts as we move into the next phase of growth for the company. Having IoT hardware and application experience brings incredible value to our customers as they build their IoT solutions," said Richard Rogers, Solve Networks President.
"Solve Networks was the perfect fit to utilize my previous experience and align with the latest market trends and technology in cellular connectivity. Joining a veteran team with ambitious goals and cutting-edge technology is an opportunity I couldn't pass up. I'm thrilled to join the team and bring my knowledge and skillset to continue delivering world-class connectivity to our customers," said Gunther, VP of Sales and Partnering.
About Us
Solve Networks provides managed wireless data services focused on the Internet of Things (IoT) and business continuity applications. With over 20 years of experience in the IoT industry, Solve Networks has the expertise to design the perfect IoT connectivity plan for your business. Our highly experienced team of sales, support and engineering professionals have commissioned thousands of IoT wireless networks and strive to provide best-in-class services to you.
