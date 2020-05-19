PARAMUS, N.J., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics today announced product enhancements and educational tools developed to address the needs of the agriculture industry. Through product enhancements and informative tutorials and webinars, Sony is increasing its commitment to growers, agronomists and researchers in agriculture industry.
Sony's Smart Agriculture Solution, which launched in 2019, is comprised of a drone-mounted multispectral sensing unit and Fast Field Analyzer image analytics software for in-the-field crop management, monitoring and insights. The solution continues to evolve by expanding its capabilities and functionality through regular software updates based on input from its community of users.
The latest software update, Version 2.1, enables native prescription creation, which provides additional information to users and supports an easy to use, end-to-end workflow. This advancement allows users to simply and effectively use the latest information from the field to make quick and informed in-season nitrogen and pesticide application decisions. Once a prescription has been generated, customers can import the file to other tools, including tractors and sprayers, to control the variable rate application. Additionally, Version 2.1 software will provide enhanced compatibility with additional drone models. The free software upgrade is planned to be available in June 2020 to current Smart Agriculture Solution users and can be downloaded at pro.sony.
Sony's dedication to agronomists is further demonstrated through the development of dedicated resources that engage and educate the community. The Sony Smart Agriculture Academy is a registration based online training library that features short video tutorials, which can be downloaded for offline use on-site and in the field. On-demand videos on topics including field installation and preparation, on-site flight operation and data capture and processing and data analytics will continue to roll out as questions arise and trends emerge.
In addition, Sony continues to host regular webinars with industry leaders, partners and influencers. These interactive live webinars offer audiences a chance to learn about the latest in AgTech and how growers can best implement these new advancements, while offering the ability to ask questions of top experts in the field, in real-time. Webinars are archived for on-demand viewing.
Upcoming topics in the webinar series include:
Optimize Nitrogen Application Rates by Peterson Farms Seed
Date: May 20, 2020
Time: 1:00-2:00 pm EDT / 12:00-1:00 pm CDT / 10:00-11:00 am PDT
Description: This presentation will discuss how to use the Sony Smart Agriculture Solution to plan and execute nitrogen application. For agronomists, the solution can be used not only for providing services to growers, but also measuring the field trial in an easy and statistical way backed up by data, increasing the accuracy of your analytics.
Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7555626609235676172
Evaluate the Efficacy of Crop Protection Application with Syngenta
Date: May 27, 2020
Time: 1:00-2:00 pm EDT / 12:00-1:00 pm CDT / 10:00-11:00 am PDT
Description: This presentation will discuss how to use Sony's Smart Agriculture Solution to plan and execute crop protection applications. The presentation will focus on both in-season and post-season analysis and application decision making. The webinar will walk-through examples from the 2019 crop season, sharing success stories from across the country.
Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4538130196502111756
Minimize In-Field Damage from Disease by Drone Spraying with Rantizo
Date: June 3, 2020
Time: 1:00-2:00 pm EDT / 12:00-1:00 pm CDT / 10:00-11:00 am PDT
Description: Time is money. To keep the yield potential at a maximum, growers need to address early symptoms of crop damage and have the ability to implement treatment quickly. In this session, Sony and Rantizo will demonstrate how to quickly examine the field and help agronomists take the necessary steps using drone spraying to treat damaged areas.
Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/#register/908339947515905548
Register for all of Sony's latest agriculture webinars here.
To learn more about Sony's Smart Agriculture Solution, or for more information about Sony's presence in the market, please visit pro.sony/agriculture.
