Sorensen Gross, Flint, Michigan's premier builder, announces the addition of a highly accomplished leader with proven track record of driving high performing teams and leading complex construction projects in Washington, DC, Virginia, and Maryland.
FLINT, Mich., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sorensen Gross is pleased to announce that Jonathan Cadle has accepted the position of Vice President of the Mid-Atlantic Region. In his new role at Sorensen Gross, Cadle will focus on several markets including commercial, industrial, multi-family residential, healthcare, and education and will help grow the company's operations in Washington, DC and the Mid-Atlantic market.
Cadle is an industry veteran who brings 28 years of experience, having led complex projects throughout Washington, DC, New York City, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Most recently, Cadle was Senior Vice President at Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. Prior to that, Cadle served as Vice President, Base Building, for HITT Contracting Inc.
"Not only does Jon possess vast experience managing multi-million dollar projects for some of the biggest players in the construction industry, he also believes in the fundamental philanthropic and community oriented mission that our corporate culture is built upon," said Rabih Zahnan, President of Sorensen Gross. "His proven leadership skills, technical knowledge and extensive industry relationships make him a natural fit for this position."
"I am honored to be in a position where I can support our talented team to excel, and provide innovative solutions to our customers," Cadle said. "Being part of an organization that believes in being builders in every sense, from brick and mortar to rebuilding communities is very special. I believe the Company has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on its 97 year old legacy, innovate for the future, and grow its market share across the East Coast."
Sorensen Gross has a lengthy tradition of integrity, quality and excellence as builders in the construction industry. The Company's philosophy has been to always put the interests of the project first. For decades, Sorensen Gross has been expanding on that philosophy and digging deeper into what that would mean for the communities in which the projects are built. Sorensen Gross and its ownership continue to give back by offering both technical and financial support to the communities in which they work.
About Sorensen Gross
Sorensen Gross Construction Company was founded in 1925 in Grand Rapids, Michigan by John Sorensen and Robert Gross. The company moved to Flint in 1927 and quickly established itself as the city's premiere builder. Sorensen Gross has helped clients complete thousands of projects throughout the United States and internationally that have created jobs, transformed infrastructure, increased access to vital services, and built communities from the ground up. Sorensen Gross continues to grow its solid client base in Commercial, Industrial, Educational, Medical, Municipal, and Multi-family Residential building applications. Our contributions to the built environment have ranged in scope and size from minor repair work to the complete construction of hospitals, university buildings, office buildings, mixed-use residential buildings, airports, and water and wastewater treatment facilities.
Sorensen Gross | Setting a Higher Standard in Construction
