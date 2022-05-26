SoulFIRE Health is selected for the 2022 NXTSTAGE Community Health & Vibrancy Pilot Competition, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.
OLATHE, Kan., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCES is proud to be a key partner with SoulFIRE Health, a product team of 5th Dimension Strategies, as it enters the 2022 NXTSTAGE Community Health & Vibrancy Pilot Competition. SoulFIRE Health will present its innovative, evidence-based healthy nutrition and activities platform, targeting communities and health coaches working with chronic disease. NXTSTAGE Competition is presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas in partnership with NetWork Kansas and sponsorship from Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. As part of an ongoing commitment to improve the innovative tools available to rural communities of Kansas, rural leaders will come together in June 2022 to review the 12 selected innovative ventures.
"We are pleased to be a trusted partner of SoulFIRE Health for this 2022 Competition," says Chris Jackson, CEO of NCES, Inc. "Over the years, we have found health providers and coaches are too often challenged by the lack of good consumer-ready products and teaching tools." Jackson shared the costs of producing printed materials that were once offered in handouts, combined with COVID-19 shutdowns, have severely restricted the distribution of support materials in the patient journey.
"In a partnership, we decided to tackle the problem full on," says Rebecca MacKinnon, CEO of 5th Dimension Strategies. "Our dietitian team led by Erin Nugent, RDN and the content creators led by Lexi Burghart have recently released a rich, high quality Diabetes Collection with the intention of targeting Diabetes Coaching Programs."
The SoulFIRE Health Team envisions a rich platform that combines content with distribution in support of providers and coaches. Years of original intellectual property once offered in print materials by NCES was converted to high quality, digital assets by SoulFIRE Health teams. The work of sorting, tagging and categorizing is now being expanded upon. Today's SoulFIRE Health solution is a combination of NCES content, SoulFIRE Health original work and unique delivery technology for providers, workplace coaches and community leaders.
SoulFIRE Health is offering evidence-based, health content for nutrition and activities. The platform offers communities and health coaches rich content for working with persons of chronic disease or general health and wellness concerns.
