AGAWAM, Mass., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of noise control products serving the industrial, architectural, commercial and construction industries, has capped a nine-month long construction project, nearly doubling its footprint and increasing production capabilities and manufacturing processes available on-site.
Working with Sage Engineering & Contracting of Westfield, Massachusetts, members of the leadership team mapped out a plan that maximized the available acreage at the Agawam, Massachusetts site, taking into consideration both current and future needs with regard to space and production capabilities.
Adam Young, Vice President of Operations of Catalyst Acoustics Group, Sound Seal's parent company, shed some light on the planning sharing that, "Special consideration was given throughout the process so as not to disrupt employees or the needs of customers throughout construction. When all was said and done, we can say we celebrated a period of sales growth during the physical growth of our facility."
Highlights of the new construction include a 30,000-square-foot addition, extra loading docks and an expanded parking lot with an extended truck ramp. Inside, the extra square footage on the shop floor has made way for the storage of inventory previously stored off-site and the addition of new machinery including a waterjet cutter and digital latex printer.
Dawn Bauguess, Sound Seal Plant Manager, shared some thoughts on the project stating, "Given the room to grow, Sound Seal will be able to increase staffing, product lines and internal capabilities. This truly marks a new beginning for the company and I, for one, am excited to see the many good things to come."
A timelapse encapsulating the project into a 1-minute video is available for viewing by visiting soundseal.com/video-gallery.
About Sound Seal
Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com to learn more.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. Learn more on the corporate website catalystacoustics.com.
