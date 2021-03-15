SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SourceScrub LLC, a leading provider of private company intelligence for the financial services industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Lizzy Weiss as its new Vice President of Customer Success effective immediately.
Weiss comes to this role with over twenty years in customer service leadership in the technology industry. At her prior role, she served as the Director of Client Services at Roofstock, the first online marketplace and community created exclusively for investing in leads single-family rental homes. With her leadershipers , she created account management, transaction support, customer success and vendor management teams which supported sellers and buyers from transaction to close and post-closing. fb Before Roofstock, Lizzy lead the customer service team at LoopNet, a commercial real estate online marketplace.
Weiss will push the Customer Success and Account Management teams to provide value to customers by exceeding expectations and deliverables. She will be overall responsible for optimizing the customer lifecycle, bettering customer relationships, and representing the customer voice to internal stakeholders.
"Lizzy will be key in driving our customer success and account management efforts to a whole new level," said COO Frazier Miller. "She has a proven track record of driving financial technology customer service teams to success, and we are excited to have her join us."
About SourceScrub
SourceScrub, LLC is the world's leading data service covering purely private companies. Founded in 2015, the company services hundreds of the world's top financial institutions helping them research, find and connect with private companies. SourceScrub leverages both human editing and machine learning techniques to build the most comprehensive and accurate data set available on the market. The Company has over 1 million companies in its database which is refreshed entirely every 30 days. Over 80% of the private companies covered have no existing venture capital or private equity investment providing its customers a unique data service unparalleled in the industry.
