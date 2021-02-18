Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $387 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with $440 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Southern Company also reported full-year 2020 earnings of $3.12 billion, or $2.95 per share, compared with earnings of $4.74 billion, or $4.53 per share, in 2019. 

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $497 million, or 47 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $283 million, or 27 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2019.  For the full-year 2020, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.44 billion, or $3.25 per share, compared with $3.25 billion, or $3.11 per share, in 2019.

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December



Year-to-Date December

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2020

2019



2020

2019

Net Income - As Reported

$387

$440



$3,119

$4,739

Less:











   Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

22

39



60

2,516

  Tax Impact

(6)

48



(22)

(1,081)

   Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(177)

(11)



(328)

(27)

  Tax Impact

45

(4)



84

-

   Wholesale Gas Services

78

136



17

215

       Tax Impact

(19)

(34)



(3)

(52)

   Asset Impairments

(52)

(16)



(206)

(108)

       Tax Impact

21

(1)



101

26

   Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

(29)

-



(29)

-

       Tax Impact

7

-



7

-

Net Income – Excluding Items

$497

$283



$3,438

$3,250

       Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)                     

1,058

1,052



1,058

1,046

Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$0.47

$0.27



$3.25

$3.11





NOTE:  

For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers for the full year 2020 were positively influenced by diligent cost control and constructive state regulatory actions completed in 2019 at the company's utilities, more than offsetting the impact of a decline in sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic and milder weather.

"In a year that saw many challenges, Southern Company demonstrated significant resilience and operational excellence on multiple fronts," said Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning.  "These efforts included prioritizing the health and safety of our workforce and communities, restoring electric service amid a record storm season and maintaining outstanding generation fleet reliability while delivering best-in-class customer service."

Fourth-quarter 2020 operating revenues were $5.1 billion, compared with $4.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 4.1 percent. Operating revenues for the full year were $20.4 billion, compared with $21.4 billion in 2019, a decrease of 4.9 percent.  The full year decrease was primarily due to lower fuel costs and a sales decline resulting from milder weather and COVID-19.

Southern Company's fourth-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance for 2021, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including an update on the Vogtle units 3 and 4 construction project. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

 



Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)



















Three Months Ended

December



Year-to-Date

December

Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)

2020



2019



2020



2019

  Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$

306





$

210





$

2,877





$

2,929



  Southern Power

26





23





238





339



Southern Company Gas

230





238





590





585



  Total

562





471





3,705





3,853



  Parent Company and Other

(175)





(31)





(586)





886



  Net Income–As Reported

$

387





$

440





$

3,119





$

4,739



















  Basic Earnings Per Share1

$

0.37





$

0.42





$

2.95





$

4.53



  Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,058





1,052





1,058





1,046



  End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)









1,056





1,053



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

December



Year-to-Date

December

Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2020



2019



2020



2019

  Net Income–As Reported

$

387





$

440





$

3,119





$

4,739



Less:















Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

22





39





60





2,516



Tax Impact

(6)





48





(22)





(1,081)



Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3

(177)





(11)





(328)





(27)



Tax Impact

45





(4)





84







Wholesale Gas Services4

78





136





17





215



Tax Impact

(19)





(34)





(3)





(52)



Asset Impairments5

(52)





(16)





(206)





(108)



Tax Impact

21





(1)





101





26



Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6

(29)









(29)







Tax Impact

7









7







  Net Income–Excluding Items

$

497





$

283





$

3,438





$

3,250



















  Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$

0.47





$

0.27





$

3.25





$

3.11



-See Notes on the following page.



Southern Company

Financial Highlights



Notes



(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $0.36 and $2.93 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $0.42 and $4.50 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 primarily include a $22 million pre-tax ($16 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 also include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after-tax) increase in the gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition and disposition impacts.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

(3)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include charges of  $176 million pre tax ($131 million after tax) and $325 million pre tax ($242 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(4)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

(5)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include impairment charges related to two leveraged leases. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility in Louisiana and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease.  Further charges associated with this natural gas storage facility and these leveraged leases are not expected.

(6)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company.  Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

 





Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS



























Three Months Ended

December



Year-to-Date

December



2020



2019



Change



2020



2019



Change

Earnings Per Share–























As Reported1 (See Notes)

$

0.37





$

0.42





$

(0.05)





$

2.95





$

4.53





$

(1.58)



























  Significant Factors:























  Traditional Electric Operating Companies









$

0.09













$

(0.05)



Southern Power





















(0.10)



Southern Company Gas









(0.01)













0.01



Parent Company and Other









(0.13)













(1.41)



Increase in Shares





















(0.03)



  Total–As Reported









$

(0.05)













$

(1.58)





























Three Months Ended

December



Year-to-Date

December

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2020



2019



Change



2020



2019



Change

Earnings Per Share–























Excluding Items (See Notes)

$

0.47





$

0.27





$

0.20





$

3.25





$

3.11





$

0.14



























  Total–As Reported









$

(0.05)













$

(1.58)



Less:























Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2









(0.07)













(1.33)



Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3









(0.11)













(0.20)



Wholesale Gas Services4









(0.04)













(0.15)



Asset Impairments5









(0.01)













(0.02)



Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6









$

(0.02)













$

(0.02)



  Total–Excluding Items









$

0.20













$

0.14





- See Notes on the following page.



Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS





Notes



(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $0.36 and $2.93 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $0.42 and $4.50 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 primarily include a $22 million pre-tax ($16 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 also include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after-tax) increase in the gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition and disposition impacts.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

(3)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include charges of  $176 million pre tax ($131 million after tax) and $325 million pre tax ($242 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(4)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

(5)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include impairment charges related to two leveraged leases. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility in Louisiana and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease.  Further charges associated with this natural gas storage facility and these leveraged leases are not expected.

(6)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company.  Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

 



Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis









Description

Three Months Ended

December

2020 vs. 2019



Year-to-Date

December

2020 vs. 2019

















Retail Sales

$(0.03)



$(0.14)

















Retail Revenue Impacts

0.15



0.39

















Weather

0.01



(0.21)

















Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues

0.03



0.02

















Non-Fuel O&M

0.06



0.12

















Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other

(0.06)



(0.21)

















Income Taxes

0.04



0.19

















Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$0.20



$0.16

















Southern Power

0.01



(0.02)

















Southern Company Gas



0.05

















Parent and Other

(0.01)



(0.01)

















Increase in Shares



(0.04)

















Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

$0.20



$0.14

















Acquisition and Disposition Impacts1

(0.07)



(1.33)

















Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

(0.11)



(0.20)

















Wholesale Gas Services3

(0.04)



(0.15)

















Asset Impairments5

(0.01)



(0.02)

















Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6

(0.02)



(0.02)

















Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

$(0.05)



$(1.58)



- See Notes on the following page.



Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis





Notes



(1)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 primarily include a $22 million pre-tax ($16 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 also include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after-tax) increase in the gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition and disposition impacts.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

(2)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include charges of  $176 million pre tax ($131 million after tax) and $325 million pre tax ($242 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

(4)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include impairment charges related to two leveraged leases. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility in Louisiana and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease.  Further charges associated with this natural gas storage facility and these leveraged leases are not expected.

(5)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company.  Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

 



Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)



Three Months Ended December



Year-to-Date

December



2020



2019



Change



2020



2019



Change

Income Account-























Retail Electric Revenues-























Fuel

$

786





$

784





$

2





$

3,087





$

3,591





$

(504)



Non-Fuel

2,354





2,164





190





10,556





10,493





63



Wholesale Electric Revenues

472





485





(13)





1,945





2,152





(207)



Other Electric Revenues

188





144





44





672





636





36



Natural Gas Revenues

1,072





1,131





(59)





3,434





3,792





(358)



Other Revenues

245





206





39





681





755





(74)



Total Revenues

5,117





4,914





203





20,375





21,419





(1,044)



Fuel and Purchased Power

965





977





(12)





3,766





4,438





(672)



Cost of Natural Gas

318





363





(45)





972





1,319





(347)



Cost of Other Sales

126





119





7





327





435





(108)



Non-Fuel O&M

1,628





1,726





(98)





5,413





5,624





(211)



Depreciation and Amortization

899





771





128





3,518





3,038





480



Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

302





299





3





1,234





1,230





4



Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4

176









176





325









325



Impairment Charges





26





(26)









168





(168)



(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net

(26)





(57)





31





(65)





(2,569)





2,504



Total Operating Expenses

4,388





4,224





164





15,490





13,683





1,807



Operating Income

729





690





39





4,885





7,736





(2,851)



Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

43





32





11





149





128





21



Earnings from Equity Method Investments

48





42





6





153





162





(9)



Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

478





442





36





1,821





1,736





85



Impairment of Leveraged Lease

52









52





206









206



Other Income (Expense), net

17





13





4





336





252





84



Income Taxes

(50)





(74)





24





393





1,798





(1,405)



Net Income

357





409





(52)





3,103





4,744





(1,641)



Less:























Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

4





5





(1)





15





15







Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(34)





(36)





2





(31)





(10)





(21)



NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY

$

387





$

440





$

(53)





$

3,119





$

4,739





$

(1,620)







Notes



- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.



 





































Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

(In Millions of KWHs)



































Three Months Ended December



Year-to-Date December



2020



2019



Change



Weather Adjusted Change



2020



2019



Change



Weather Adjusted Change

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-





























Total Sales

45,315





46,185





(1.9)

%







186,225





196,488





(5.2)

%





































Total Retail Sales-

33,823





34,254





(1.3)

%



(1.7)

%



140,546





148,461





(5.3)

%



(3.0)

%

Residential

10,987





10,738





2.3

%



1.2

%



47,472





48,528





(2.2)

%



3.1

%

Commercial

10,824





11,324





(4.4)

%



(5.0)

%



45,434





49,101





(7.5)

%



(5.7)

%

Industrial

11,853





12,022





(1.4)

%



(1.4)

%



46,982





50,106





(6.2)

%



(6.2)

%

Other

159





170





(6.2)

%



(6.2)

%



658





726





(9.5)

%



(9.3)

%

































Total Wholesale Sales

11,492





11,931





(3.7)

%



N/A



45,679





48,027





(4.9)

%



N/A

































































(In Thousands of Customers)











































Period Ended December























2020



2019



Change





Regulated Utility Customers-

























Total Utility Customers-















8,630



8,543



1.0%





Total Traditional Electric











4,322



4,266



1.3%





Southern Company Gas















4,308



4,277



0.7%





Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)



Three Months Ended December



Year-to-Date

December



2020



2019



% Change



2020



2019



% Change

Southern Company1, 2























Operating Revenues

$

5,117





$

4,914





4.1

%



$

20,375





$

21,419





(4.9)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

307





335





(8.4)

%



3,496





6,542





(46.6)

%

Net Income Available to Common

387





440





(12.0)

%



3,119





4,739





(34.2)

%

























Alabama Power –























Operating Revenues

$

1,385





$

1,363





1.6

%



$

5,830





$

6,125





(4.8)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

162





67





141.8

%



1,502





1,355





10.8

%

Net Income Available to Common

128





88





45.5

%



1,150





1,070





7.5

%

























Georgia Power –























Operating Revenues

$

1,938





$

1,703





13.8

%



$

8,309





$

8,408





(1.2)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

118





128





(7.8)

%



1,727





2,192





(21.2)

%

Net Income Available to Common

164





122





34.4

%



1,575





1,720





(8.4)

%

























Mississippi Power –























Operating Revenues

$

277





$

294





(5.8)

%



$

1,172





$

1,264





(7.3)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

8





3





166.7

%



166





169





(1.8)

%

Net Income Available to Common

14









N/M





152





139





9.4

%

























Southern Power2























Operating Revenues

$

396





$

411





(3.6)

%



$

1,733





$

1,938





(10.6)

%

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(32)





(28)





14.3

%



210





273





(23.1)

%

Net Income Available to Common

26





23





13.0

%



238





339





(29.8)

%

























Southern Company Gas –























Operating Revenues

$

1,072





$

1,131





(5.2)

%



$

3,434





$

3,792





(9.4)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

305





307





(0.7)

%



763





715





6.7

%

Net Income Available to Common

230





238





(3.4)

%



590





585





0.9

%

N/M - Not meaningful



Notes



- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods presented.

(1)

Earnings comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by the gain associated with the sale of Gulf Power Company on January 1, 2019.

(2)

Earnings and revenue comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by Southern Power's dispositions of Plant Nacogdoches on June 13, 2019 and Plant Mankato on January 17, 2020.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-301230688.html

