ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $387 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with $440 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Southern Company also reported full-year 2020 earnings of $3.12 billion, or $2.95 per share, compared with earnings of $4.74 billion, or $4.53 per share, in 2019.
Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $497 million, or 47 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $283 million, or 27 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full-year 2020, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.44 billion, or $3.25 per share, compared with $3.25 billion, or $3.11 per share, in 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended December
Year-to-Date December
Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Income - As Reported
$387
$440
$3,119
$4,739
Less:
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts
22
39
60
2,516
Tax Impact
(6)
48
(22)
(1,081)
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
(177)
(11)
(328)
(27)
Tax Impact
45
(4)
84
-
Wholesale Gas Services
78
136
17
215
Tax Impact
(19)
(34)
(3)
(52)
Asset Impairments
(52)
(16)
(206)
(108)
Tax Impact
21
(1)
101
26
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
(29)
-
(29)
-
Tax Impact
7
-
7
-
Net Income – Excluding Items
$497
$283
$3,438
$3,250
Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)
1,058
1,052
1,058
1,046
Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items
$0.47
$0.27
$3.25
$3.11
NOTE:
For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.
Earnings drivers for the full year 2020 were positively influenced by diligent cost control and constructive state regulatory actions completed in 2019 at the company's utilities, more than offsetting the impact of a decline in sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic and milder weather.
"In a year that saw many challenges, Southern Company demonstrated significant resilience and operational excellence on multiple fronts," said Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning. "These efforts included prioritizing the health and safety of our workforce and communities, restoring electric service amid a record storm season and maintaining outstanding generation fleet reliability while delivering best-in-class customer service."
Fourth-quarter 2020 operating revenues were $5.1 billion, compared with $4.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 4.1 percent. Operating revenues for the full year were $20.4 billion, compared with $21.4 billion in 2019, a decrease of 4.9 percent. The full year decrease was primarily due to lower fuel costs and a sales decline resulting from milder weather and COVID-19.
Southern Company's fourth-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance for 2021, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including an update on the Vogtle units 3 and 4 construction project. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.
About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$
306
$
210
$
2,877
$
2,929
Southern Power
26
23
238
339
Southern Company Gas
230
238
590
585
Total
562
471
3,705
3,853
Parent Company and Other
(175)
(31)
(586)
886
Net Income–As Reported
$
387
$
440
$
3,119
$
4,739
Basic Earnings Per Share1
$
0.37
$
0.42
$
2.95
$
4.53
Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,058
1,052
1,058
1,046
End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,056
1,053
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Income–As Reported
$
387
$
440
$
3,119
$
4,739
Less:
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2
22
39
60
2,516
Tax Impact
(6)
48
(22)
(1,081)
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3
(177)
(11)
(328)
(27)
Tax Impact
45
(4)
84
—
Wholesale Gas Services4
78
136
17
215
Tax Impact
(19)
(34)
(3)
(52)
Asset Impairments5
(52)
(16)
(206)
(108)
Tax Impact
21
(1)
101
26
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6
(29)
—
(29)
—
Tax Impact
7
—
7
—
Net Income–Excluding Items
$
497
$
283
$
3,438
$
3,250
Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items
$
0.47
$
0.27
$
3.25
$
3.11
-See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Earnings Per Share–
As Reported1 (See Notes)
$
0.37
$
0.42
$
(0.05)
$
2.95
$
4.53
$
(1.58)
Significant Factors:
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$
0.09
$
(0.05)
Southern Power
—
(0.10)
Southern Company Gas
(0.01)
0.01
Parent Company and Other
(0.13)
(1.41)
Increase in Shares
—
(0.03)
Total–As Reported
$
(0.05)
$
(1.58)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Earnings Per Share–
Excluding Items (See Notes)
$
0.47
$
0.27
$
0.20
$
3.25
$
3.11
$
0.14
Total–As Reported
$
(0.05)
$
(1.58)
Less:
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2
(0.07)
(1.33)
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3
(0.11)
(0.20)
Wholesale Gas Services4
(0.04)
(0.15)
Asset Impairments5
(0.01)
(0.02)
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
Total–Excluding Items
$
0.20
$
0.14
- See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Description
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Retail Sales
$(0.03)
$(0.14)
Retail Revenue Impacts
0.15
0.39
Weather
0.01
(0.21)
Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues
0.03
0.02
Non-Fuel O&M
0.06
0.12
Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other
(0.06)
(0.21)
Income Taxes
0.04
0.19
Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$0.20
$0.16
Southern Power
0.01
(0.02)
Southern Company Gas
—
0.05
Parent and Other
(0.01)
(0.01)
Increase in Shares
—
(0.04)
Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)
$0.20
$0.14
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts1
(0.07)
(1.33)
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2
(0.11)
(0.20)
Wholesale Gas Services3
(0.04)
(0.15)
Asset Impairments5
(0.01)
(0.02)
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6
(0.02)
(0.02)
Total Change in EPS (As Reported)
$(0.05)
$(1.58)
Southern Company
Southern Company
Consolidated Earnings
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended December
Year-to-Date
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Income Account-
Retail Electric Revenues-
Fuel
$
786
$
784
$
2
$
3,087
$
3,591
$
(504)
Non-Fuel
2,354
2,164
190
10,556
10,493
63
Wholesale Electric Revenues
472
485
(13)
1,945
2,152
(207)
Other Electric Revenues
188
144
44
672
636
36
Natural Gas Revenues
1,072
1,131
(59)
3,434
3,792
(358)
Other Revenues
245
206
39
681
755
(74)
Total Revenues
5,117
4,914
203
20,375
21,419
(1,044)
Fuel and Purchased Power
965
977
(12)
3,766
4,438
(672)
Cost of Natural Gas
318
363
(45)
972
1,319
(347)
Cost of Other Sales
126
119
7
327
435
(108)
Non-Fuel O&M
1,628
1,726
(98)
5,413
5,624
(211)
Depreciation and Amortization
899
771
128
3,518
3,038
480
Taxes Other Than Income Taxes
302
299
3
1,234
1,230
4
Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4
176
—
176
325
—
325
Impairment Charges
—
26
(26)
—
168
(168)
(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net
(26)
(57)
31
(65)
(2,569)
2,504
Total Operating Expenses
4,388
4,224
164
15,490
13,683
1,807
Operating Income
729
690
39
4,885
7,736
(2,851)
Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction
43
32
11
149
128
21
Earnings from Equity Method Investments
48
42
6
153
162
(9)
Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized
478
442
36
1,821
1,736
85
Impairment of Leveraged Lease
52
—
52
206
—
206
Other Income (Expense), net
17
13
4
336
252
84
Income Taxes
(50)
(74)
24
393
1,798
(1,405)
Net Income
357
409
(52)
3,103
4,744
(1,641)
Less:
Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries
4
5
(1)
15
15
—
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(34)
(36)
2
(31)
(10)
(21)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY
$
387
$
440
$
(53)
$
3,119
$
4,739
$
(1,620)
Notes
- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.
Southern Company
Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers
(In Millions of KWHs)
Three Months Ended December
Year-to-Date December
2020
2019
Change
Weather Adjusted Change
2020
2019
Change
Weather Adjusted Change
Kilowatt-Hour Sales-
Total Sales
45,315
46,185
(1.9)
%
186,225
196,488
(5.2)
%
Total Retail Sales-
33,823
34,254
(1.3)
%
(1.7)
%
140,546
148,461
(5.3)
%
(3.0)
%
Residential
10,987
10,738
2.3
%
1.2
%
47,472
48,528
(2.2)
%
3.1
%
Commercial
10,824
11,324
(4.4)
%
(5.0)
%
45,434
49,101
(7.5)
%
(5.7)
%
Industrial
11,853
12,022
(1.4)
%
(1.4)
%
46,982
50,106
(6.2)
%
(6.2)
%
Other
159
170
(6.2)
%
(6.2)
%
658
726
(9.5)
%
(9.3)
%
Total Wholesale Sales
11,492
11,931
(3.7)
%
N/A
45,679
48,027
(4.9)
%
N/A
(In Thousands of Customers)
Period Ended December
2020
2019
Change
Regulated Utility Customers-
Total Utility Customers-
8,630
8,543
1.0%
Total Traditional Electric
4,322
4,266
1.3%
Southern Company Gas
4,308
4,277
0.7%
Southern Company
Financial Overview
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended December
Year-to-Date
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Southern Company1, 2 –
Operating Revenues
$
5,117
$
4,914
4.1
%
$
20,375
$
21,419
(4.9)
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
307
335
(8.4)
%
3,496
6,542
(46.6)
%
Net Income Available to Common
387
440
(12.0)
%
3,119
4,739
(34.2)
%
Alabama Power –
Operating Revenues
$
1,385
$
1,363
1.6
%
$
5,830
$
6,125
(4.8)
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
162
67
141.8
%
1,502
1,355
10.8
%
Net Income Available to Common
128
88
45.5
%
1,150
1,070
7.5
%
Georgia Power –
Operating Revenues
$
1,938
$
1,703
13.8
%
$
8,309
$
8,408
(1.2)
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
118
128
(7.8)
%
1,727
2,192
(21.2)
%
Net Income Available to Common
164
122
34.4
%
1,575
1,720
(8.4)
%
Mississippi Power –
Operating Revenues
$
277
$
294
(5.8)
%
$
1,172
$
1,264
(7.3)
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
8
3
166.7
%
166
169
(1.8)
%
Net Income Available to Common
14
—
N/M
152
139
9.4
%
Southern Power2 –
Operating Revenues
$
396
$
411
(3.6)
%
$
1,733
$
1,938
(10.6)
%
Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(32)
(28)
14.3
%
210
273
(23.1)
%
Net Income Available to Common
26
23
13.0
%
238
339
(29.8)
%
Southern Company Gas –
Operating Revenues
$
1,072
$
1,131
(5.2)
%
$
3,434
$
3,792
(9.4)
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
305
307
(0.7)
%
763
715
6.7
%
Net Income Available to Common
230
238
(3.4)
%
590
585
0.9
%
N/M - Not meaningful
Notes
- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods presented.
(1)
Earnings comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by the gain associated with the sale of Gulf Power Company on January 1, 2019.
(2)
Earnings and revenue comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by Southern Power's dispositions of Plant Nacogdoches on June 13, 2019 and Plant Mankato on January 17, 2020.
