By Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., Siebert Williams Shank - West Coast Utilities Virtual Conference

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) management will present at the Siebert Williams Shank - West Coast Utilities Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

John Hester, president and chief executive officer; Greg Peterson, senior vice president/chief financial officer; Ken Kenny, vice president/finance/treasurer, of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.; and Justin Brown, senior vice president/general counsel of Southwest Gas Corporation, will present on Wednesday, March 17, at 7:50 a.m. (PDT).

The presentation materials utilized at the seminar will be accessible on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com, that morning, beginning at 7:00 a.m. (PDT)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-to-present-at-siebert-williams-shank---west-coast-utilities-virtual-conference-301244939.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.