BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global tax software provider Sovos today announced that Eric Lefebvre has joined the company as chief technology officer. Lefebvre comes to Sovos with more than 25 years of product, development and technology operations experience. Most recently, he was CTO of Fiserv's payment acceptance business unit, where he led a global organization supporting the world's largest payment card processing volumes. As CTO of Sovos, Lefebvre will lead the company's product development teams, playing a pivotal role in providing customers with scalable, reliable and secure technology solutions that help businesses solve their most challenging tax and regulatory needs.
SaaS Operations and Technology Innovation for Government-Driven Digital Transformation
"As governments go digital and seek transaction data in real time, it's impossible for businesses to keep pace without technology-enabled services and solutions," said Sovos CTO Eric Lefebvre. "Sovos technology teams will continue to focus on delivering software solutions that ensure our customers remain compliant with today's tax and continuous transaction controls (CTCs), and with whatever regulatory changes come next."
In addition, Sovos announced the promotion of Amit Venugopal to chief information officer. Amit brings more than 20 years of cross-functional leadership from development to IT operations. For the past three years, Venugopal has served as Sovos' vice president of cloud operations, leading DevOps initiatives. In his new role, Venugopal will lead cloud operations and technical project management across business lines, focusing on the digitization of tax as a technology opportunity for growth and innovation.
New Global Leaders Prioritizing Local Expertise
With seven acquisitions this year, a signed agreement for an eighth, and growing presence in multiple regions around the world, Sovos has expanded its global leadership team, reinforcing the company's prioritization of local expertise.
- Alvaro González, formerly CEO of Sovos-acquired company Acepta, joined Sovos as managing director of the Spanish-speaking Americas region. He leads initiatives to integrate acquired companies and technologies into Sovos solutions to solve customer needs across the region. Previously, Alvaro spent his career working at Acepta group companies, building businesses trusted by customers, partners and governments.
- As country manager for Sovos in Turkey, Elçim Sirek is responsible for operations and strategy in the country. Coming from a senior management position at Oracle Turkey and previously at Gartner, Elçim's career includes internal IT, systems integration and industry analyst services.
- In his role as Mexico country manager, Gabriel Romero oversees customer-facing teams and enables local decision-making in Mexico. Gabriel was formerly head of sales, professional services and support at Reachcore, and previously led sales and post-sales operations at SOA Professionals.
A Sovos Core Value to Be Inclusive
Because creating and sustaining an environment where its team can safely bring their whole selves to work is essential to achieving the company's purpose, Sovos recently added inclusion to its core values. As the first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Sovos, Nina Fleming will lead efforts to sustain that value across people, practices and products. Nina comes to Sovos after 17 years at American Honda, where she held a range of marketing leadership roles and served as a member of Honda's Diversity & Inclusion Council. She also chairs the board of directors for the Georgia chapter of the National Diversity Council.
"Sovos offers an environment where talented, engaged and inspired people can grow their professional potential, as we all grow the organization together," said Sovos President and CEO Andy Hovancik. "As these leaders settle into their new roles, they'll ensure we remain the most trusted strategic partner to our expanding customer base, as well as an exceptional workplace for our more than 2,300 employees around the world."
