ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spark Towing, an experienced towing and roadside assistance service provider, now specializes in heavy duty towing solutions. This is the latest addition to the company's growing list of services.
Spark Towing is equipped to tow various large vehicles as part of its new heavy duty towing solutions, including trucks, semis, SUVs, RVs, and buses. Its team works with vehicles from all brands, of all models.
Heavy duty vehicles must be towed by trained professionals who understand how to navigate busy roads with large cargo in tow. Heavy duty vehicles' size and weight means that drivers are unable to tow them without dedicated tow trucks: standard cars and other smaller vehicles are not designed to handle such heavy cargo.
All heavy duty towing is performed using cutting-edge trucks designed to accommodate a wide range of vehicles. Drivers may be unable to take their vehicle on the road because its engine won't start, or it may be involved in a traffic incident that renders it unsafe.
By introducing its new solutions, Spark Towing is positioned to help both commercial and domestic customers in the Anaheim area.
To provide its services, Spark Towing has built and maintains a network of independent tow truck operators and roadside assistance experts. They operate in the Anaheim area 24 hours a day.
Spark Towing's CEO highlighted how the company's new heavy duty towing solutions will help customers in the local area, and how they complement other services in its portfolio:
"It's always exciting when we introduce a new service: the Spark Towing team is committed to bringing customers the solutions they need in emergencies, including towing heavy duty vehicles. This is a complex job that demands expertise, in-depth training, and quality tools to ensure the cargo is secure on the road.
"Spark Towing works with the finest independent tow truck operators in the Anaheim area, so customers can rest assured that their heavy duty vehicles will be safe. We know that businesses of all sizes rely on heavy duty towing when their delivery trucks or other large vehicles are out of commission. The sooner they can be repaired, the better. But they have to get to auto shops first — and that's where our new solutions prove vital.
"And families depend on heavy duty towing when their RVs experience issues, too! Quick towing can reduce the amount of time wasted during a vacation, for example.
"We'll transport heavy duty vehicles 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to provide the most convenient towing services. Customers can access other solutions alongside heavy duty towing, such as long distance towing, flat tire changes, and battery replacements.
"We plan to keep expanding our solutions to cater to every customer's needs. We want to thank the Anaheim community for their continued support, and we look forward to helping customers with our new heavy duty towing solutions for years to come!"
To learn more about Spark Towing and its range of services in Anaheim, visit the website at https://sparktowing.com/ or call (714) 491-7083.
About Spark Towing
Spark Towing is a towing and roadside assistance business specializing in an extensive range of solutions. It provides local towing, long distance towing, private property towing, gas delivery, flat tire change, car door unlocking, car key duplication and repair, stuck ignition key extraction, and more. Spark Towing operates 24/7 in Anaheim, North Hollywood, San Diego, and Santa Ana. It delivers solutions through an extensive network of independent tow truck operators and roadside assistance specialists from across the local area.
