HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpaSho Media, in collaboration with Black Estheticians and the Skin Therapists Association, celebrates the third annual National Black Estheticians' Week (NBEW) with a virtual speakers' event beginning Tuesday, February 22 that will stream live on spasho.com via media partner, AMPTV.
NBEW event supporter, Sephora, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the world, will give gift bags, valued at $150, to a number of estheticians who participate in this year's NBEW.
Also giving away prizes during NBEW includes Associated Skincare Professionals (ASCP), a foundational entity and advocate for estheticians, (see the list of giveaway items below.)
Promotional event support from industry leaders include: Milady, Dermascope, The Skin Games, Reviva Labs, Aesthetics Unique and The Beauty Pod.
NBEW is a seven-day celebration featuring skin care experts and industry renowned speakers discussing treatment protocols for skin of color, business guidance, publicity tips and industry trends for estheticians. The general public is also welcome to attend this free virtual event by subscribing to the SpaSho website.
"We're so excited about our lineup of speakers and the collaboration and support we have received in making this event happen," said Tiffany Medois, licensed esthetician, and founder of SpaSho and NBEW.
"Our goal is to continue to raise the visibility of estheticians who have firsthand understanding of the unique skin care needs of higher Fitzpatrick skin types. We celebrate and support all estheticians and skin connoisseurs as we work towards connecting clients with estheticians who personally understand skin of color.".
This year's NBEW theme is, "Write the Vision, Make it Plain." Estheticians, brands and supporters are encouraged to share their business and skin care goals for the year, as well as how the skin care industry can collectively write a vision that celebrates all of our beauty and skin care needs while raising the awareness around the specific needs of skin of color and action steps to support those needs.
"Something magical happens when Black estheticians feel supported," said Katina Gilmore, a licensed esthetician and registered nurse who will be one of the featured NBEW speakers this year. It was through her B.E.S.T. Association where NBEW was first launched.
"NBEW brings us a sense of pride, inspiration, and support during Black History month."
This year's NBEW speakers include:
- Pamela Springer, Owner of Global Skin Solutions
- Tracey Donley, Executive Director of ASCP
- Katie Anderson, Editor of Skin Inc.
- Jacquelyn Hill, Director of Business Development: School Division at IMAGE Skincare
- Rensl Dillon, PhD - CP Skin Health Group Director Research & Development at PCA Skin
- Dawn Ahearn, LE, Educator at PCA SKIN® Advanced
- Mina Georgewill at EltaMD Sun Care Innovation
- Lisa VanBockern, Owner of Skin Script
- Aliesh Pierce, Founder of AskAliesh Skin Care
- Eunice Cofie-Obeng, Owner of Nuekie
- Toshiana Baker, Founder of The Network of Multicultural Spa & Wellness Professionals
- Wendy Jules and Carla Nelson, Owners of Fleur de Lis Medspa
- Darnell Wise, Director of Aesthetics at Universal Companies
- Julie Keller Callaghan, Co-Founder of Well Defined
- Lashelle Ullie, Owner of Lashelle Men, Beverly Hills
- Katina Gilmore, Founder of The Skin Health Coach; B.E.S.T. Association
- Jah Crystal, Owner of Janel Soul TV
- Mia Rutherford, Owner of Mia's Lash Lab; Founder of Lash Artist & PMU Artist Club Inc.
- Charity Hudnall, VP of Marketing at Vagaro
NBEW will also feature juicing and business expert, Keon Davis, Owner of Smooth N' Groove, and business and beauty powerhouse, Shontay Lundy, the CEO, Creator and Founder of Black Girl Sunscreen.
SpaSho's ticket giveaway to The Skin Games to provide full access; ASCP to provide numerous giveaways during NBEW
To kick off the NBEW celebrations, SpaSho is gifting one licensed esthetician with a full access event pass to The Skin Games, taking place February 24-27 in Jacksonville, Fl. The Skin Games is an annual, international event that highlights the top skincare professionals in the industry, as well as showcasing valuable resources for estheticians. Licensed estheticians can learn more about entering the giveaway here.
Also giving away prizes during NBEW includes ASCP and Skin Inc.:
- Digital access to ASCP Skin Deep magazine
- 3 Associate level memberships which includes access to all of ASCP's resources including the exclusive SkinPro and Career Toolkits
- 2 Professional level memberships which includes liability insurance and access to all of ASCP's resources including the exclusive SkinPro and Career Toolkits
- ASCP will donate $500 to the Tanya A. Haman Melanoma Research Fund
- Skin Inc. will donate an all access pass to Face & Body, and provide digital access to Skin Inc.
Donations are being raised to support the prevention of melanoma during NBEW
During NBEW, donations will be raised for the Tanya A. Haman Melanoma Research Fund, through the University of Texas Austin Dell Medical School, a fund that was initiated by the Brown Skin Too Foundation, which was created by Tereska James, sister of Tanya A. Haman.
Donations for this fund will go towards: research, education, awareness and the prevention of melanoma in the Black community.
Skin Script, ASCP and Sephora have already committed to providing sizable donations to the Tanya A. Haman Fund.
Estheticians are also encouraged to raise donations from their individual community and the top three estheticians who raise the most donations will be awarded gifts from NBEW sponsors.
Estheticians can sign up for their personal giving link, in order to raise donations, where they can share directly to social media, and that allows them to track how many donations have come directly through their link.
Dr. Adewole Adamson, a dermatologist and assistant professor at The University of Texas at Austin, Dell Medical School, will be speaking about melanoma research and the Tanya A. Haman Fund.
Tereska James, sister of Tanya A. Haman and the founder of Brown Skin Too Foundation, will be discussing risk factors of melanoma and her sister's legacy.
