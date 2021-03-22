NORTHFIELD, N.H., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spaulding Academy & Family Services (formerly Spaulding Youth Center) has expanded its medical team with the promotion of Carolyn Brown (ARNP) to Primary Care Provider (PCP), and the hiring of Chandra Miller (MSN, RN, CPNP-PC) as medical director and Nicholas Lefebvre (RN) as health services director. This expansion enables the organization to accept and support children with complex medical and behavioral needs to its therapeutic Northfield campus.
Carolyn Brown has served as Spaulding's medical director since 2018. She will continue to perform routine physicals, administer medical care, and manage the healthcare requirements and medication regimens of residential students, and will provide medical care to community-based and day students as needed. From Moultonborough, Brown has 20 years of nursing experience and holds a MS in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from Rivier University. She is currently studying for certification as a Psychiatric ARNP to provide psychiatric support for all children in her care.
Chandra Miller oversees the daily operations, regulatory compliance, and quality of Spaulding's medical care and services. Previously the medical director of Student Health Services at Crotched Mountain Foundation, she has extensive experience working with children, having served as the head nurse at Camp Tevya, a school nurse for Boston Public Schools, and a RN case manager for J & K Home Care. In addition to her Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Certification through the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board, Miller is licensed as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) in Pediatrics through the State of New Hampshire and is a RN in both NH and Massachusetts. A Merrimack resident, she earned her MS and BS in Nursing from the MGH Institute of Health Professions and her BS in Exercise Physiology from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.
Nick Lefebvre manages and supports the nursing staff, provides oversight for medication services and training, and handles student medical concerns. He also joins Spaulding from Crotched Mountain Foundation, where he served as health center director since 2013 and as a RN for three years prior. From Warner, Lefebvre holds a BS in Business Management from Plymouth State University and an associate degree in Registered Nursing from New Hampshire Technical Institute. He is certified as a 1201 Nurse Trainer, Administration of Medications in Developmental Services Programs, through the NH Department of Health and Human Services and is a member of the Developmental Disabilities Nursing Association.
"This medical staff expansion delivers another layer of excellent, dependable healthcare to Spaulding's children, which is critical as we continue to expand our services to families," said Amanda Champagne, executive director of Family Services. "The caring natures of these three professionals – and their deep commitment to quality care – helps our children enjoy the safe and healthy childhoods they deserve."
The health services department at Spaulding also includes a team of dedicated nurses and health assistants, who provide a variety of services, including nursing assessments, medical treatments, medication management, immunizations, child psychiatry services, and dental, vision, and hearing evaluations.
For more information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services and its comprehensive special education services, visit SpauldingServices.org.
ABOUT SPAULDING ACADEMY & FAMILY SERVICES
Spaulding Academy & Family Services is a leading provider of educational, residential, therapeutic and community-based programs and services for families, and children and youth with neurological, emotional, behavioral, learning or developmental challenges, including Autism Spectrum Disorder and those who have experienced significant trauma, abuse or neglect. Established in 1871, Spaulding Academy & Family Services is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was formerly known as Spaulding Youth Center since 1958. Our scenic hilltop campus is located on nearly 500 acres in Northfield, NH and welcomes boys and girls from ages 4 to 21 from around the state of New Hampshire and beyond. In addition to programs provided on our Northfield campus, Spaulding's community-based programs include foster family licensing, Individual Service Option (ISO) foster care, ISO in-home services, child health support services, and more for children ages 0 to 20 and their family. For information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services, visit http://www.SpauldingServices.org.
