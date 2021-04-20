STOCKHOLM and PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specops Software, the leading provider of password management and authentication, today announced that it has successfully doubled the size of its North American sales team to meet unprecedented demand for its award-winning desktop and password management solutions built specifically to extend the functionality of Windows' infrastructure. The growth is highlighted by the recent hiring of Paul Rowe to the position of vice president of sales for the North American region, and includes additional new hires throughout sales, marketing, customer success and customer support roles.
"Password security and authentication is one of the most critical components to any cybersecurity stack, and the increasing demand we're seeing both across North America and other regions suggests that security leaders are increasingly recognizing the many benefits of password protection," said Marcus Kaber, CEO of Specops Software. "Our innovative password security solutions give IT and security leaders the tools they need to mitigate password-driven risks now and in the future."
Prior to Specops, Rowe served as a sales leader at SofterWare, Vantage Learning and CA Technologies. In addition, Specops Software also announced today the grand opening of its new 3,000-square-foot office located in the Wells Fargo Building at 123 Broad Street in Philadelphia to better support its growing hybrid workforce based in the region. The office will also support the company's continued expansion, with about a half dozen roles across sales and marketing currently being filled.
"It's exciting to join a team in the midst of surging demand," said Rowe. "I look forward to leading the company's North American sales efforts and helping to deliver even stronger business results as the increasingly remote and hybrid workforce prioritizes password security even more."
The burgeoning demand for password security
Password vulnerabilities are ubiquitous across industries, with companies of all sizes struggling to implement and maintain robust password security and management policies that tangibly reduce risk. In fact, weak and compromised passwords are now used in over 80% of all cyberattacks, as adversaries increasingly deploy AI-driven social engineering campaigns to harvest login credentials and brute force attacks aimed at compromising email, applications, servers and devices. The transition to an increasingly remote and hybrid workforce has further illuminated password vulnerabilities, in addition to adding excess burden to IT, security and help desk teams commonly responsible for password security management and enforcement.
Specops Software removes the burden and extra costs associated with resetting passwords and protects businesses data by blocking weak passwords and securing user authentication. With a complete portfolio of solutions natively integrated with Active Directory, Specops ensures sensitive data is stored on-premises and in your control.
