CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today SpectraMedix, a leading provider of Value-Based Payment (VBP) solutions for payers and ACOs, and InfoMC Inc., a national healthcare technology company delivering integrated care management, utilization management and care coordination solutions to payers, health plans, and provider organizations, announced a partnership to deliver an end-to-end advanced analytics, performance improvement, and care management platform specifically tailored to the requirements of Medicare Advantage health plans.
"We're excited to unite our capabilities to optimize RAF scores, improve STAR ratings, and advance population health with InfoMC's advanced care management capabilities to empower Medicare Advantage payers to enhance value-driven care and performance," said Raj Lakhanpal, MD, CEO of SpectraMedix. "This partnership provides an end-to-end solution tailored to the evolving needs of Medicare Advantage plans and their participating providers."
"SpectraMedix provides deep expertise in analytics supporting population health. Bringing our solutions together creates the perfect blend of actionable analytics and whole-person care management tools to help Medicare Advantage plans gain holistic population insights, close gaps and promote a higher standard of care," added JJ Farook, CEO of InfoMC. "This partnership represents our commitment to providing innovative solutions that will enable healthcare organizations to improve quality, clinical and cost outcomes and successfully advance their value-based care initiatives."
The SpectraMedix Medicare Advantage Accelerator™ provides powerful, actionable analytics, insights, and real-time incentives that drive accurate RAF scores and better STAR ratings. It features a FHIR-enabled interoperability architecture for easy claims and supplemental (including Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) and Behavioral Health) data integration. Medicare Advantage Accelerator provides key analytics and operations such as chronic condition revalidation, RAPS/EDPS submission and reconciliation, gaps in care chase lists, rising and fallen risk, financial projections and much more. It seamlessly integrates with InfoMC's Incedo™ care management and population health solution to deliver a new level of actionable intelligence that drives performance improvement.
Incedo is an integrated, evidence-based medical management platform that supports plans in delivering whole-person care addressing social determinants of health, physical, and psychological health through automation and intelligent workflow, and delivers insights that enable payers, health plans, and providers to drive improved outcomes. Its rules-driven care management solution provides the healthcare industry with the ability to effectively and efficiently manage the most complex and vulnerable members. The innovative software platform provides an unparalleled opportunity to manage complex members across the continuum of care, while collaborating with community services, delivering quality outcomes, and substantially reducing healthcare costs.
About InfoMC
InfoMC is a leading provider of cloud-based integrated healthcare management and care coordination software. Our Incedo™ Healthcare Management Platform enables care management, utilization management, disease management and health care navigation interventions that drive improved operational efficiencies and health outcomes. Incedo's integrated " whole-person" management approach allows care teams to efficiently address the behavioral, physical and social drivers of overall health, leading to improvements in clinical, quality and financial measures needed to transition to value-based care. For more information, please visit http://www.infomc.com.
About SpectraMedix
SpectraMedix helps payers and providers make the most of their journey to value-based payment. Our VBP Performance Suite supports health plans and provider organizations through an integrated suite of applications that streamline VBP contracting, performance improvement, and provider enablement. It is powered by The SpectraMedix Platform™, a scalable, HIPAA compliant, NCQA certified cloud-based framework that is the cornerstone of all SpectraMedix applications. The Platform provides real-time EHR interfaces, including FHIR, and APIs can be leveraged to import data directly on-demand and in real-time. To learn more, visit http://www.spectramedix.com.
