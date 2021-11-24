ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tammy Fox has joined Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta, bringing years of experience to the practice as a licensed medical aesthetician. She joins an exceptional team of specialists at this thriving practice that offers general dermatology, cosmetic dermatology and a full menu of aesthetic services including dermaplaning, chemical peels, facial fillers, microneedling, laser treatments and much more. Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta was founded to focus on the patient experience with the highest quality care combined with the most state-of-the-art techniques.
Ms. Fox is a valued addition to the staff and specializes in customized skincare treatments, such as microneedling, microdermabrasion, laser resurfacing and laser hair removal. She also brings extensive experience with highly-requested cosmetic treatments such as Hyrdrafacials. When patients meet with Tammy Fox, they should expect a thorough consultation and a long-term skincare and wellness plan. She will personalize treatments to address each patient's specific skincare needs and goals. Enthusiastic about her craft and new developments, she offers patients innovative technologies and the latest skin care treatments and products.
"We are thrilled to be adding another skincare enthusiast to the team. Tammy Fox is a highly skilled aesthetician and passionate about providing the best care to every patient," says Dr. Murad.
More about Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta:
Dr. Susan Spitzler and Dr. Emma Murad, are board-certified dermatologists who lead a team of highly-trained professionals at their clinic in Alpharetta, Georgia. The experienced team at Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta provides exceptional dermatological care for a broad range of medical and cosmetic needs. They offer the very latest in proven technologies and treatments for medical and cosmetic skin, nail and hair needs. Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta is located at 1725 Windward Concourse, Suite 120 in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information about the services offered at Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.specdermatl.com or call (470) 731-8010.
Media Contact
Robert Lipsitz, Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta, (470) 731-8010, rlipsitz@specdermatl.com
SOURCE Spectrum Dermatology of Atlanta