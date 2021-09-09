CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProNvest, a national provider of customized managed account services today announced that Spectrum Pension Consultants and GROUPIRA have made ProNvest available on their retirement platforms. Both firms will now have access to ProNvest's full suite of participant-based fiduciary solutions including customized and personalized investment models, enrollment support, retirement education and financial wellness assistance.
"We are looking forward to introducing ProNvest to our advisor partners, GROUPIRA rollovers, and retirement plan clients," said Yannis Koumantaros, Managing Director, CFO at Spectrum Pension Consultants. "Their robust technology coupled with a hands-on approach will be valuable in our continued focus on partnering with the independent advisory firm."
"We are excited about our partnership with Spectrum and GROUPIRA to deliver a comprehensive managed account solution," said Ross Brown, Vice President of ProNvest. "We're confident that ProNvest's retirement planning technology, high-touch participant services and professional investment management will help both Spectrum and GROUPIRA further enhance the value they bring to plan participants, plan sponsors, and advisors that they serve."
About ProNvest
ProNvest is an industry-leading managed account solution helping defined-contribution plan participants with professional account management and custom retirement planning. ProNvest matches innovative technology with money management to make investing intuitive for long-term investors. Partnering with plan providers and advisors across the country, ProNvest works to provide comprehensive retirement planning solutions, advice, and managed account services to plan participants. For more information about ProNvest, please visit http://www.pronvest.com.
About Spectrum Consultants
We have supported U.S. employers with 401(k), Defined Benefit Pension, Profit Sharing, and other retirement plans since 1978. As a retirement plan recordkeeper, Spectrum Pension Consultants operates an industry leading retirement plan recordkeeping technology platform with automation features to streamline retirement plan administration.
About GROUPIRA
GROUPIRA is a financial technology (fintech) company. Our individual retirement account technology program and order routing system enables GROUPIRA members and their investment advisers to invest better for whatever comes next in life.
