NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly regarded eye care specialists at Comprehensive Eye MD are set to join the renowned OCLI Vision Group, a multi-practice ophthalmology group located in the Northeast. The addition of Comprehensive Eye MD furthers the company's mission to provide world-class innovations in eye care and the highest quality of service in the region.
OCLI Vision is a leading ophthalmology practice whose growth is supported by the management and administrative services of Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP), an organization serving many of the top ophthalmology groups and ambulatory eye surgery centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Comprehensive Eye MD is Spectrum's 15th affiliation since 2017.
"Spectrum Vision Partners is thrilled to announce that the experienced and esteemed doctors at New York's Comprehensive Eye MD will be joining OCLI Vision's growing, world-renowned eye care team," says Tom Burke, SVP's CEO. "Comprehensive Eye MD's commitment to sophisticated, technology-forward eye care, with particular attention to outstanding patient satisfaction, makes them an ideal fit for the team. We are delighted to welcome them."
Joining OCLI Vision are Marc E. Wietschner, MD, FAAO and Olga Pikus, OD, FAAO of Comprehensive Eye MD. Marc E. Wietschner, MD founded Comprehensive Eye MD and is a Board-Certified Comprehensive Ophthalmologist with subspecialty training in the Treatment of Retinal Disease. Dr. Wietschner was nominated by his peers and enjoys the distinction of a Castle Connolly "Top Doctor."
Dr. Wietschner graduated from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his Ophthalmology Residency and Vitreo-Retinal Fellowship at SUNY Brooklyn. He has been in private practice for 25 years. Olga Pikus, OD, is a board-certified optometrist who graduated with honors from Pace University. She attended SUNY College of Optometry where she received awards for scholarship and then completed a residency in ocular disease. Dr Pikus joined Dr. Wietschner in 2013. Together they have provided personalized high quality ophthalmic care to their patients. The practice has expertise in the treatment of dry-eye syndrome, blepharitis, corneal disease, and eye complications arising from medical conditions. Dr. Wietschner is recognized as a talented micro incision, "no stitch" cataract surgeon who offers his patients a choice of refractive procedures and lenses to decrease dependence on glasses following cataract surgery. He also performs in- office laser for retinal disease and glaucoma conditions and micro incision glaucoma procedures to decrease the burden of glaucoma eye drops. His retinal training and vast experience treating retinal conditions allows him to address the complications of age related macular degeneration, diabetic retinal disease, and retinal vascular disease.
"My colleague, Dr. Pikus and I are delighted to be joining the high-caliber team at OCLI Vision," noted Wietschner. "The OCLI Vision team's dedication to providing high-quality, innovative care is in perfect alignment with our founding values and how we operate. We are excited to share insights and collaborate with our new colleagues."
Cassel Salpeter & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to Comprehensive Eye. The deal was led by Chairman James S. Cassel and Vice President Laura Salpeter.
About OCLI Vision
Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (https://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. OCLI is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care, who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.
About Spectrum Vision Partners
Spectrum Vision Partners (https://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization, serving the ophthalmology sector. With over 900 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP) supports 29 clinic locations, three state-licensed ambulatory centers, and over 75 surgeons, doctors and other medical professionals. Spectrum provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management and information technology. The company's corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, NY 11530.
About Blue Sea Capital
Blue Sea Capital (http://www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $250 million. The firm has more than $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.
About Cassel Salpeter
Cassel Salpeter & Co., LLC is an independent investment banking firm that provides advice to middle market and emerging growth companies in the U.S., and worldwide. Together, the firm's professionals have experience providing private and public companies with a broad spectrum of investment banking and financial advisory services, including: mergers and acquisitions; equity and debt capital raises; fairness and solvency opinions; valuations; and restructurings, such as 363 sales and plans of reorganization. The firm's headquarters are in Miami. Member FINRA and SIPC. More information available at http://www.CasselSalpeter.com.
