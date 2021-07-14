CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Where: Speed Queen Laundry, 6808 W Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60707
When: Thursday, July 16, 2021 at 3 p.m.
Speed Queen, the global leader in laundromat equipment, announces the opening of its flagship Speed Queen Laundry franchise store in Chicago. A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the store's grand opening will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2021 at 3 p.m.
The store—located at 6808 West Grand Ave. on Chicago's northwest side—boasts 12,250 square feet of space, featuring washers with capacities ranging from a single load to 100 pounds and tumble dryers up to 45 pounds.
"We are beyond excited to introduce this flagship franchise store to the Chicago market," said Dan Bowe, general manager of North America franchising and retail operations for Speed Queen Laundry. "From its size and scale to the store's bright aesthetics and touchscreen technology, this franchise model truly transcends the idea of what laundromats can be."
The Grand Avenue location features the latest in cutting edge technology, such as touchscreen controls, app-based payment and rewards programs for frequent customers. Fast, efficient washer-extractors and tumble dryers offer customers exceptional flexibility to tailor cycles, while getting them in and out in an hour, all in a clean, well-lit environment with vibrant colors. The laundry also offers the ultimate in convenience with a full-service option, where customers drop off their laundry and pick it up washed, dried and folded.
Brothers Sanjay and Daxes Banit co-own the Grand Avenue franchise. They are excited to offer the Chicago community a clean, safe and friendly environment for families to do their laundry.
"We value our customers' time and want to help them spend less time doing chores and more time with their families," said Sanjay Banit. "The size of our store provides numerous machine options, so you can wash more in less time."
The Banit brothers also said the Speed Queen Laundry turnkey business model was extremely attractive, along with the technology the enables them to manage the business from afar while still tapping into the significant return on investment laundromats offer new investors
To learn more about Speed Queen Laundry franchising, visit franchise.speedqueen.com.
About Speed Queen
Speed Queen provides coin laundry owners with a variety of innovative and reliable commercial washers, dryers and laundromat equipment. As an industry leader, Speed Queen is dedicated to providing its market expertise to help grow the self-serve laundry industry. To accomplish this, the company offers Speed Queen Financial Services, which provides a continuum of stable, long-term capital solutions specifically for the laundry industry. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries. To learn more, visit https://speedqueencommercial.com/en-us/.
About Speed Queen Laundry
Speed Queen Laundry stores are more than just a place to do laundry; they are a welcoming spot for the community and constructed with families in mind. Speed Queen Laundry stores are located in Georgia, Illinois, Texas, Utah and coming soon to more states. To learn more about Speed Queen Laundry stores and to find a store locator, visit https://speedqueenlaundry.com/. Follow https://www.facebook.com/SpeedQueenLaundry/ for special offers and laundry tips. To learn more about Speed Queen Laundry franchising, visit https://franchise.speedqueen.com/.
Media Contact
Annie Mares, Coalesce Marketing & Design, +1 (920) 380-4444, annie@coalescemarketing.com
