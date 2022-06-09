Amruth Sivalenka, Ph.D., Joins Executive Team of Spherexx Optimize
TULSA, Okla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Sivalenka has joined Spherexx, an advertising agency, software developer and business intelligence provider that has predominantly served the real estate industry across US and Canada since 2000. Amruth will be working with Spherexx to expand product and service offerings and business development of their Spherexx Optimize platform.
Spherexx Optimize is an algorithmic, neural machine learning multifamily asset optimization software that equips users with freedom and control to respond to prevailing trends and exceptions through scientific data compressed into intelligible key performance indicators. "We are all excited that Dr. Sivalenka is joining us as SVP of Revenue Management and Data Science and we are looking forward to having him on the team with our revenue management expansions on the horizon," said Becca Wilson, Owner/CEO of Spherexx.com®.
Dr. Sivalenka brings an impressive background to Spherexx, holding a MS in Computer Science and Ph.D. in Operations Research from the University at Buffalo. He began his revenue management career as a data scientist working for the Walt Disney Company, helping them build the algorithms for the cruise industry. He later joined Norwegian Cruise Line in Miami, FL that became the flagship of the cruise line revenue management solution. Moving on to AIMCO, he managed their revenue management operations team and later developed their nationwide scientific revenue management solution, representing almost a million income producing units.
Rainmaker Group, LRO, hired Dr. Sivalenka as Vice President of Business Consulting in 2009 to run their implementations across different clients and later to lead LRO's product management. His Ph.D. work was incorporated into LRO at this time and since utilized across the industry. Returning to the cruise line at a crucial time, he managed nearly two-billion-dollar revenue budget. There, he was part of the turnaround management team that introduced a new class of ships and took the company public with a high IPO. Thereafter he accepted a position with NBC Sports, where he built their revenue management team with a holistic mindset across budgeting, pricing, inventory, data science, marketing, sales, and call center functions for Golf Now and related brands.
Spherexx Optimize (RentPush) has been serving the multifamily industry since 2012 with high yield results. Ed Partridge, CPM®, HCCP stated flatly that: "'RentPush' was worth a million dollars to us" in a MacDonald Companies' construction lease-up. It offers a broad range of API interfaces with multifamily property management accounting software, thereby providing users with a best of breed revenue management solution. Users especially enjoy the online lease renewal process, per unit override feature, alert system, occupancy and demand forecasting, customized dashboard, pricing simulation, and the ability to set goals based on unique financial objectives. The platform is also mobile responsive.
Optimize received its SOC 1 Type II Compliance in April 2022. It boasts a new automated Business Intelligence Dashboard that takes leasing and operations overview to new level, developed to assist leaders in easily defining trends and weaknesses. Managed services are available to build custom revenue management strategies per client utilizing data variables and signals with triggers focused on a specific return on investment or goal.
"One challenge we observe, especially in the multi-family real estate sectors, is the difficulty to correlate data sets across multiple data vendors. In addition, a separate challenge is the gap between the operating goals across different departments working with different data sets. Our goal is to evolve revenue management beyond rent setting and provide Revenue as a Holistic Service (RaaHS) using data science, whereby we can assist management companies in establishing synergistic operating goals from annual budgets, provide real-time performance management, and deliver actionable recommendations across all departments that drive revenue for ultimately exceeding the projected returns," said Dr. Sivalenka.
About Spherexx.com®
Spherexx.com® is an advertising agency, software developer and business intelligence provider that has served multiple industries across the US & Canada since 2000. Spherexx has offices in Tulsa OK and has provided customized and off-the-shelf software and marketing solutions along with customized Software as a Service (SaaS) products and customized solutions for marketing, sales, and operations.
The Spherexx software stack utilizes Spherexx generated data plus API interfaces from a client's software of choice to bring new efficiencies and minimize friction for our client's teams and the public interfacing with our client's brands. Spherexx enhances day-to-day operations by orchestrating & managing the "end-to-end" brand experience for employees and apartment shoppers plus profit optimization for ownership stakeholders.
Spherexx leverages a client's existing business processes with real-time data & BI dashboards for all levels of management. The proprietary tech stack includes websites content management software, inline website editor, digital asset management storage, form builder, customer relationship management (CRM), competitor market survey, asset inspection app and revenue management software.
The Spherexx marketing stack begins with brand management, lead management, sales performance training, point of sale analytics, market insights, customer & employee nurturing tools and services. Spherexx offers a full suite of services and software to support clients' unique business goals and objectives. This suite includes branding, creative, website development, advertising syndication, chatbots, mass message broadcasting, drip campaigns, video production, document management, mobile apps for sales/leasing, help desk, commission tracking, learning management software, competitor marketing analysis, search engine marketing & optimization, PPC, social advertising, touchscreen kiosks, tablet point of sale app, ADA website compliance, privacy compliance and award-winning customer support.
Spherexx integrates third-party software and marketing services to super-charge operational and financial efficiency. Clients can customize any workflow to give a competitive edge in the market and greater control of profit margins. To schedule a consultation, visit http://www.spherexx.com/get-started.
