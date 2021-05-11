NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpinCar, the global leader in digital automotive merchandising software and data, announced today that it has acquired Pulsar AI, creator of the auto industry's most advanced conversational AI platform. By combining Pulsar's virtual sales assistant technology with SpinCar's industry-leading digital merchandising offering, the company will expand its solution set to drive greater levels of online shopper engagement and lead conversion for auto retailers. The acquisition will enable SpinCar to extend its shopper data and digital content assets into additional dealer communication channels and customer touchpoints. Pulsar's automated communication technology will be integrated into the SpinCar platform and Pulsar's 30 employees will become part of SpinCar's expanded global Product, Operations and R&D organization.
"Pulsar's team of deep learning specialists, developers, data scientists, linguists and operations personnel have developed some of the most powerful conversational AI capabilities available today," said Devin Daly, SpinCar Co-Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the SpinCar family, and we look forward to leveraging Pulsar's expertise and technology innovations to deliver even greater business results for dealers of all sizes and types. This acquisition will enable us to accelerate our platform expansion efforts to meet growing demand for digital capabilities that deliver more engaging and personalized experiences to vehicle shoppers at every touchpoint." Michael Quigley, SpinCar Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer added, "The acquisition of Pulsar along with future acquisitions of innovative technology companies in the auto space represent a key component of our growth strategy."
Pulsar AI was founded in 2016 by Dachi Choladze, Zaal Gachechiladze and Sopo Chkoidze in Tbilisi, Georgia. Company investors include New York-based Great Oaks Venture Capital and San Francisco-based Ridge Ventures. Pulsar's conversational AI platform leverages proprietary Machine Learning (ML) models and Natural Language Processing (NLP) combined with Artificial Intelligence technology to engage online shoppers in personalized two-way conversations. The company's technology increases the efficiency and effectiveness of dealership BDCs and Internet Sales operations by delivering immediate, relevant and persistent follow-up to every online lead submission. Pulsar's automated agents are capable of responding to an unlimited number of shopper inquiries via email or text, across more than 40 topic areas.
"SpinCar has established itself as a trusted solution provider and partner to thousands of auto dealers around the world," said Dachi Choladze, Pulsar Co-Founder and CEO. "We share a common belief that technology can be used to drive operational efficiencies while also delivering a better shopping experience. Joining SpinCar will enable us to accelerate the development of innovative new applications that leverage the power of conversational AI."
As traditional brick and mortar dealers face growing competition from highly capitalized, digital-first auto retailers, the need for business transformation is more critical than ever. SpinCar's expanding data sets, content libraries and technology applications are helping thousands of dealers drive operating efficiencies while delivering seamless and more personalized omni-channel experiences to meet the needs of today's consumer. With the Pulsar acquisition, SpinCar will maintain offices in New York (NYC and Syracuse), San Francisco, Tbilisi, Manchester, UK and Toronto.
About SpinCar
SpinCar offers automotive dealers, wholesalers, OEMs and third-party marketplaces the industry's most advanced platform for digital merchandising. The company's suite of products build trust between buyers and sellers by bringing the physical showroom experience to car shoppers wherever and whenever they want. SpinCar's proprietary shopper behavioral data and digital technology applications enable vehicle sellers to deliver hyper-personalized interactions across the entire car buying journey. To date, the company has delivered more than 1.5 billion shopper interactions across more than 40 countries. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com.
