NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpinCar, the global leader in digital automotive merchandising software and data, announced today the public release of SpinCar Sales AI at Digital Dealer Tampa Conference and Expo 2021. The Company's newest product offering brings advanced conversational AI capabilities via eMail and SMS/text to automotive retailers of all types and sizes. Sales AI increases the efficiency and effectiveness of BDC and Internet Sales operations by enabling dealers to deliver immediate, relevant and persistent follow-up to every online lead submission. The product release follows the company's recent acquisition of Pulsar AI, creator of the auto industry's most advanced conversational AI platform.
As the car shopping journey continues to move online, franchised and independent dealerships have been forced to find better ways to engage and nurture the hundreds of inbound leads they receive each month. By taking advantage of conversational AI technologies, auto retailers are now able to automatically deliver instant, personalized responses to every shopper inquiry. Automated communication protocols and machine learning algorithms optimize lead conversion rates by ensuring consistent and recurring follow-up for every lead that is submitted to a dealership.
Early deployments of SpinCar Sales AI have generated meaningful business results for nearly a hundred US dealerships, with some seeing increases in lead conversion rates of up to 30%. In addition to satisfying OEM compliance requirements for lead response times, Sales AI has also created operational efficiencies. By automating lead qualification, appointment setting and follow-up activities, BDC and Internet Sales reps are able to focus on higher value interactions with in-market shoppers. According to Graham Dallas, BDC Manager at Sewell Ford, "SpinCar Sales AI has been a tremendous help for our BDC. It's allowed us to improve workflows and has positively affected engagement, conversions, and show rates. We're thrilled with how nicely it's integrated with our CRM as well."
SpinCar's Sales AI leverages proprietary Machine Learning models and Natural Language Processing combined with Artificial Intelligence technology to engage online shoppers in personalized two-way email and SMS/text conversations. The Company's product responds instantly to an unlimited number of inquiries 24 hours a day using the consumer's communication channel of choice. Direct integrations with OEM build data and dealer CRM systems enable the delivery of hyper-personalized responses while streamlining sales rep access to customer interaction history. Automated calendaring and reminders increase consumer show rates for scheduled dealership appointments.
"Purchasing a vehicle is one of the largest transactions that many consumers will make in their lifetime, and it's critical for dealers to do everything they can to build trust and confidence in shopper buying decisions. Sales AI ensures that dealers are able to instantly answer every question a shopper has about a particular vehicle of interest, while maintaining engagement with those who aren't yet ready to buy," said Devin Daly, SpinCar Co-Founder and CEO. "Too many dealers are struggling to see results from their digital retailing efforts because they haven't been able to digitally engage shoppers in a meaningful way. Conversational AI technology, together with enhanced digital merchandising, offers a critical foundation for digital retailing success, and we look forward to continuing our work with auto retailers to roll out these powerful new capabilities at their dealerships."
SpinCar offers automotive dealers, wholesalers, OEMs and third-party marketplaces the industry's most advanced digital engagement platform. The company's suite of products build trust between buyers and sellers by bringing the physical showroom experience to car shoppers wherever and whenever they want. SpinCar's proprietary shopper behavioral data and digital technology applications enable vehicle sellers to deliver hyper-personalized interactions across the entire car buying journey. To date, the company has delivered more than 1.6 billion shopper interactions across more than 40 countries. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com.
