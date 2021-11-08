SAN DIEGO and THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spine & Sport Physical Therapy ("Spine and Sport"), a leading provider of physical therapy in California acquires Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine ("Advanced"). Advanced adds an additional location to Ventura County, expanding Spine & Sports footprint to four in the area.
"We are excited to expand Spine & Sport into Thousand Oaks, California with the acquisition of Advanced Physical Therapy. Eric Honbo, PT, DPT, OCS and Cody Jones, PT, DPT, OCS, Cert. DN have built a successful business with their strong clinical focus, sports medicine care and tremendous team. The Advanced Physical Therapy team will assist in our continued growth in Ventura County," said Brett Raasch, PT, ATC and CEO of Spine & Sport PT.
"Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine was founded with the goal of providing best in class specialized care to patients. We not only have found a partner who shares our goals, but one with integrity and strong vision. Together we look forward to expanding in the greater Southern California region." Eric S. Honbo, PT, DPT, OCS, Cert DN and Cody Jones, PT, DPT, OCS Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Founders.
About Spine & Sport Physical Therapy:
Spine & Sport Physical Therapy ("Spine & Sport"), headquartered in San Diego, CA is a leading provider of physical therapy and rehabilitation services in Southern California. The Company operates 36 employee-owned outpatient physical therapy clinics. Spine & Sport is dedicated to personalized, measurable, active based, patient-centered care for orthopaedic, sports and work-related injuries. The Company's outpatient clinics provide active based treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with accidents, sports injuries, surgeries, and various other medical conditions. Reach Spine & Sport at 800-976-7544 or http://www.spineandsport.com/
About Great Point Partners
Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 30 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new private equity investments from GPP III, which has $307 million of committed capital. Great Point manages capital in private (GPP I, $156 million and GPP II, $215 million of committed capital, and GPP III, $307 million) and public equity fund (BioMedical Value Fund). Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 200 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, medical device and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies.
