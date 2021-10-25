SCApath LLC and Spinnaker SCS LLC announce the merger of their supply chain consulting organizations alongside an investment from Black Lake Capital and Source Capital to fuel future growth. The new company, to be known as Spinnaker SCA, will be based in Boulder, CO and will feature all members of the SCApath and Spinnaker leadership teams as well as combine the full consulting and technology organizations of each firm. (PRNewsfoto/Spinnaker SCA)