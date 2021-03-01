GENEVA, Ohio, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Academy is pleased to announce the addition of Justin M. Jacobson, Esq. as an adjunct lecturer on the topics of business structures, contract negotiation, and other business and legal matters in Esports. An entertainment and Esports attorney operating in New York, Mr. Jacobson has positioned himself as a top Esports business professional working with talent in a variety of franchise leagues including the Overwatch League, Overwatch Contenders, and Call of Duty Pro League as well as in many popular competitive titles such as Fortnite, Valorant, CS:GO, Gears of War, Halo, Super Smash Brothers, Rainbow 6, PUBG, Madden, NBA 2K, Warzone, and FIFA and mobile games such as Brawlhalla, Clash of Clans, PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty mobile. He is currently an Adjunct Professor of Esports at University of North Carolina Wilmington and has authored The Essential Guide to the Business & Law of Esports & Professional Video Gaming.
Director of Esports Robert Skinnion said, "Justin has seen many of the growing pains of the Esports space firsthand, and shares SPIRE's goal of developing the next generation of industry professionals. His outlook, experience and knowledge will create a terrific atmosphere for our students, and we look forward to expanding the curriculum for our students in conjunction with Justin and other experts".
SPIRE Academy's Esports program will feature in game training, professional instruction from leading industry minds like Mr. Jacobson, personal training, nutrition, mental wellness support, and an accredited high school program.
ABOUT SPIRE:
SPIRE (http://www.spireinstitute.org) is one of the largest indoor, professional training and competition complexes in the world. With more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof and a campus of 175 acres, SPIRE has the unique capacity to simultaneously host a world-renowned sports academy, clubs, leagues, tournaments and championship events, no matter the weather or the season.
SPIRE Academy and its expert coaches, teachers and performance trainers offer residential camp and academy training programs in basketball, track and field, swimming, and now in Esports and drone/robotic/AI/emerging tech. The comprehensive mix of professional level training integrates athletics and academics, skills training and performance training and personal and career development in a way that has never been done before. At SPIRE, high school and post graduate athletes are all on one campus. Together, they are pursuing specialty passions ranging from basketball to e-gaming, swimming to drone racing, pole vaulting to future opportunities like culinary or cultural arts. It is an unmatched career development experience that you won't find anywhere else in the world today.
SPIRE Institute, in partnership with Cleveland Clinic, is the epitome of a "real world lab" for professional, technical and health and wellness research. Like never before, student trainees and elite athletes will have the chance to train, study and be studied side-by-side with weekend warriors, wounded Veterans, Paralympians, Olympians and Special Olympians, as well as juniors , collegians and adults of all ages and ability levels. SPIRE is truly a melting pot of all things relative to long-term training and education development, and all of this delivered within a fun, healthy, and inspiring environment.
The "SPIRE Way" focused on the development of the whole self - building strong minds, strong bodies and strong character.
