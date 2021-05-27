GENEVA, Ohio, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the recent cancellation of the New Balance National Championship event and the subsequent USATF cancellation of the U20 Championship due to COVID, SPIRE Institute and Academy (IA) announced today the SPIRE National Throws Festival, which will be focused on throwing events and offered to middle school, high school and U20 athletes as an avenue to represent the Pan American U20 Championships in July.
"At SPIRE, we are in the business of putting on great events," says Kibwé Johnson, SPIRE's Business Development Director and Head Throws Coach. "COVID postponed or cancelled many national-level events, so there was a clear void where athletes would not be given the opportunity to compete. We wanted to provide that opportunity, and to a group of athletes that don't always get the coverage they deserve. We are proud to be hosting the first SPIRE National Throws Festival."
The SPIRE National Throws Festival will be specific to throwing events and open to both male and female participants, with the details as follows:
- Dates: June 17-20, 2021
- Location: SPIRE Institute and Academy - 5201 SPIRE Circle, Geneva, OH 44041
- Entry Fee: $40
- Events: Hammer, Discus, Shotput & Javelin
- Divisions: Middle School, Freshman, Junior Championship & Championship
Any athlete wishing to participate and compete can contact SPIRE for more information by visiting https://www.milesplit.com/meets/431733-national-throws-festival-2021/info#.YK0-ei1h1pT or https://www.spireinstitute.org/events-spire-national-throws-festival/ or via email at kibwejohnson@spireinstitute.org.
About SPIRE
SPIRE Institute & Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on nearly 500 acres with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (http://www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, volleyball and soccer.
Media Contact
Monica Kolbay, SPIRE Institute and Academy (IA), 240-285-9844, info@arachnidworks.com
SOURCE SPIRE Institute and Academy (IA)