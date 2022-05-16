Spire logo

ST. LOUIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) today announced that members of its management team will present at the 2022 American Gas Association (AGA) Financial Forum on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1:50 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, can be accessed at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the Events & presentations tab. The presentation will be archived and will be available for replay on our website.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.    

 

Investor Contact:

Scott W. Dudley Jr.

Scott.Dudley@SpireEnergy.com

314-342-0878

Media Contact:

Jessica B. Willingham

Jessica.Willingham@SpireEnergy.com 

314-342-3300 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spire-to-present-at-aga-financial-forum-301547395.html

SOURCE Spire Inc.

