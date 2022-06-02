BOSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SplitMetrics, an Apple Search Ads Partner and a global software development company that provides an ecosystem of products and services to mobile-first brands, has announced its participation and sponsorship of MAU Vegas 2022, taking place June 6 to 8 in Las Vegas.
MAU Vegas is one of the leading annual summits for mobile developers and marketers, featuring thousands of leaders from the world's top companies in the mobile industry. This event is expected to attract more than 2,500 attendees for networking, exchanging best app growth practices, exploring optimization, engagement & retention insights, and beyond.
SplitMetrics invites everyone interested in effective solutions for mobile marketing, user acquisition, ASO, A/B testing and scaling Apple Search Ads to come by booth #334 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The company experts will showcase the entire ecosystem of products and services for mobile app growth: SplitMetrics Acquire, the platform for Apple Search Ads campaigns automation, optimization and scaling, along with SplitMetrics Optimize, an A/B testing & concept validation product, and introduce ASO & UA services by SplitMetrics Agency.
SplitMetrics' CEO Max Kamenkov will be present at MAU Vegas and available for meetings. Joining Max Kamenkov at the conference will be SplitMetrics' Chief Marketing Officer Olga Noha, Chief Product Officer Mike Ilin and Team Lead Sales Hanna Kachalka. They'll be available for one-on-one meetings at booth #334.
"We're really excited to be back at offline events, meeting our clients, partners and other thought leaders. If you are going to attend, please get in touch with us in advance or stop by SplitMetrics' booth to discuss how to enhance your app marketing strategy and fuel growth. Let's share fun moments in Vegas — try your fortune by spinning the wheel of fortune at our booth and win cool swag. We look forward to seeing you there," said Olga Noha, CMO at SplitMetrics.
To enable everyone to connect with SplitMetrics' team at MAU Vegas, the company prepared a specific form designed to pre-schedule time for a chat at the event.
About SplitMetrics
SplitMetrics is a global software company offering an ecosystem of products and services that enable mobile-first businesses and brands worldwide to simplify their way to business success. The Company provides app and game developers with data-driven solutions designed for advanced Apple Search Ads automation and optimization, mobile app concept validation and A/B testing, market insights, as well as full-cycle professional services for app and brand growth. An Apple Search Ads Partner with a dedicated team of 120+ experts who live and breathe mobile app growth, SplitMetrics is obsessed with making its customers successful. That's why top world app and game publishers choose to grow with SplitMetrics.
For more information, visit www.splitmetrics.com or contact Lina Danilchik, PR for SplitMetrics at 337681@email4pr.com.
Media Contact:
Lina Danilchik
+1 857-930-3043
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/splitmetrics-is-sponsoring-mau-vegas--leading-mobile-industry-summit-301559513.html
SOURCE SplitMetrics