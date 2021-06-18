TORONTO, Ontario, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A major sporting goods retailer is scheduled to launch an outdoors-focused retail brand in 2021, and has retained The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. (TRG) to support the setup, and implementation, for its ecommerce contact center operations.

TRG's consultants and partners have extensive experience in supporting customer experience (CX) operations in the retail and ecommerce spaces, having worked with many of the most successful brands in the marketplace. This experience will become a huge asset in the upcoming project.

"Even though the retailer is very well-established, this is a new brand and a new system," says Colin Taylor, CEO and Chief Chaos Officer at TRG. "In order to ensure the smoothest possible launch, we need to be certain that CX operations are in place before support is needed."

TRG, an award-winning call and contact center consulting and managed services firm, will be providing oversight and project management support.

Taylor Reach has helped major retail, publishing, education, and financial brands, as well as government agencies at all levels, provide world-class consumer support and customer experience through its holistic approach involving the moving parts of the customer experience journey: people, processes, technology, and methodology.

About The Taylor Reach Group, Inc.

A global Contact Center, Call Center, and Customer Experience consulting firm. Established in 2003, Taylor Reach is dedicated to assisting clients to solve customer experience, contact center, and customer service challenges. Service include Strategic Assessments, Training Development, Revenue Generation and anything related to optimizing the Contact Center. Taylor Reach serves client organizations across all verticals with anywhere from 5 to 10,000+ agents: SMB's, Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms.

Media Contact: For more information on The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. visit https://thetaylorreachgroup.com or phone Steve Baric at 1-866-334-3730 ext. 112

Media Contact

Steve Baric, The Taylor Reach Group, 8663343730, sbaric@thetaylorreachgroup.com

SOURCE The Taylor Reach Group

