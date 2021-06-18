TORONTO, Ontario, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A major sporting goods retailer is scheduled to launch an outdoors-focused retail brand in 2021, and has retained The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. (TRG) to support the setup, and implementation, for its ecommerce contact center operations.
TRG's consultants and partners have extensive experience in supporting customer experience (CX) operations in the retail and ecommerce spaces, having worked with many of the most successful brands in the marketplace. This experience will become a huge asset in the upcoming project.
"Even though the retailer is very well-established, this is a new brand and a new system," says Colin Taylor, CEO and Chief Chaos Officer at TRG. "In order to ensure the smoothest possible launch, we need to be certain that CX operations are in place before support is needed."
TRG, an award-winning call and contact center consulting and managed services firm, will be providing oversight and project management support.
Taylor Reach has helped major retail, publishing, education, and financial brands, as well as government agencies at all levels, provide world-class consumer support and customer experience through its holistic approach involving the moving parts of the customer experience journey: people, processes, technology, and methodology.
