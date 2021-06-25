NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the closing of its initial public offering. Sprinklr's Class A common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CXM."

An aggregate of 16,625,000 shares of Class A common stock were sold in the offering, at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Sprinklr were $266.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, and JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel, William Blair, Blaylock Van, LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Roberts & Ryan acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 22, 2021. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146, or by email at prospectus@citi.com.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is the unified platform for all customer-facing functions. We call it unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM). We help companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel, at a once impossible scale. Headquartered in New York City with over 2,400 employees globally, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100. 

Investor Relations Contact

ir@sprinklr.com

Press Contact

PR@sprinklr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprinklr-announces-closing-of-initial-public-offering-301320384.html

SOURCE Sprinklr

