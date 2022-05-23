The Austin based company continues its momentum with director level recruitment
AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spruce, the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services, is beefing up its director-level bench as it enters its next phase of growth. Spruce has accelerated momentum in the past few months, as the company expanded its services to single family homes in Austin and Houston, and has nearly doubled its headcount from 45 to 83 over the last two years. This May, Spruce welcomed an exciting batch of new hires, including Rachel Sterling as its Director of Analytics, Kristi Johnson-Noble as its Director of People, Juli Doss as its Southeast Regional Sales Director, and Kim Sebastian as its East Regional Sales Director.
"These four critical new hires are joining us during a time when we are seeing growth like never before," said Spruce CEO and Founder Ben Johnson. "Already in the first half of 2022, we brought Spruce into single family homes in Austin and Houston. As the task of serving more customers across numerous markets grows in complexity, so does our need to be able to attract exceptional talent that can innovate and drive the company forward in new areas. Rachel and Kristi will help us develop the analytics team and human resources department – areas that are becoming increasingly critical as Spruce grows. Juli and Kim will significantly improve our ability to closely build and manage relationships with the management companies who partner with us to better serve their residents."
Johnson-Noble joins the Spruce team following more than eight years working in the human resources field at various engineering firms and Austin motor-racing track, Circuit of the Americas. Sterling joins the Spruce team after serving as a Business Innovation Engineer at fashion powerhouse Bulgari. Her professional background includes extensive data, business, customer and engineering experience. Doss's most recent experience in the sales department includes roles at real estate and home services companies such as RentPath, RealPage and Bridgevine. Sebastian previously served as a Regional Sales Director at companies WithMe, Inc. and PrintWithMe, before holding the role of Senior Media Buyer at Media360.
"Each of these new team members encapsulate the values that we put at the forefront of our company," said Spruce Chief of Staff, Zaharo Tsekouras. "From our initial conversations with them, we knew they would be a great fit for the Spruce team and feel so lucky they chose to work with us at such a pivotal time for the company. Our values of curiosity, boldness, and putting our people-first are more important than ever as the business continues to grow."
About Spruce
Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry and is rapidly expanding to serve homeowners and residents in single-family homes. The proptech company currently offers Chores and Housekeeping services, as well as partnered services for Pet Care and Laundry. Spruce serves single family homeowners, and residents at more than 2,000 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, customers are able to quickly book services from insured and background-checked professionals. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has more than 80 employees and is growing rapidly. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
