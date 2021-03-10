CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (the "Company"), a leading provider in process solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.09 per share, payable on April 14, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2021.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Investor Contact:

Scott Gaffner

VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Insights

704-752-4485

investor@spxflow.com

Media Contact:

Peter Smolowitz

External Communications Manager

704-341-2915

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spx-flow-inc-announces-initiation-of-quarterly-dividend-301244038.html

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.