ST. LOUIS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Oakwood Team was honored to have received an Advanced Specialization in Adoption & Change Management from Microsoft.

This distinction is reserved for Microsoft Gold Partners, like Oakwood, who demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success driving Microsoft 365 usage and organizational change by providing adoption and change management services.

Oakwood realizes the great investment their clients make in technology and they help ensure that this investment is embraced throughout the organization. After all, customers are six times more likely to meet or exceed business objectives with effective change management. To help customers realize desired outcomes, it's critical that end users adopt new services and embrace behavioral changes.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Oakwood is a leading provider of Cloud Migration and Management Services, Data & Analytics, Application Development, Microsoft 365 Implementations & Adoption and Managed Business Services.

When you engage with Oakwood, you'll enjoy improved customer relationships, enhanced productivity, reduced IT costs and less responsibility for your technology. With access to world-class technologists and consultants, along with industry insights, Oakwood will deliver better business outcomes with speed and certainty.

Media Contact

Tim Haaksma, Oakwood Systems Group, Inc., +1 3148243000, marketing@oakwoodsys.com

Charles Windsor, Oakwood Systems Group, Inc., 314.824.3000, cwindsor@oakwoodsys.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Oakwood Systems Group, Inc.

