ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Factoreal is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with the St. Lucie Mets Baseball Club. As a part of this engagement, Factoreal will work with the St. Lucie Mets to enhance their fan engagement capabilities through Factoreal's ML-driven advanced analytics and customer engagement solution. The Factoreal platform helps improve decision-making to drive customer experience, reduce churn, and boost revenue.
Factoreal is a powerful digital customer engagement automation platform with massive segmentation capabilities, ML-driven event processing, and multi-channel interaction capabilities to help sports teams transform their customer engagement initiatives. The unified platform is an industry-best solution to enhance customer engagement and drive digital transformation.
Aditya Dhruva, Chief Executive Officer at Factoreal said, "It is time to leverage digital technologies to offer a seamless, omnichannel experience to fans. Omnichannel fan engagement, coupled with advanced analytics, is fast evolving, and Factoreal's industry experience—along with services that complement technology solutions—sets us apart. This strategic partnership with the St. Lucie Mets will provide an optimal experience to its existing fan base while driving new business opportunities."
Factoreal delivers an all-in-one digital customer engagement platform that empowers marketers to build lifelong engagement with their customers. It brings together email marketing automation, social media marketing management, social ad management, customer journey automation, e-commerce integration, personalization & segmentation, and more into one simple, connected platform.
About Factoreal
Factoreal is a startup incubated by Comviva Technologies (part of the TechMahindra group) and is looking to disrupt the omnichannel customer engagement industry. Factoreal aims to make customer journey automation simple and affordable for all businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.factoreal.com.
About the St. Lucie Mets
The St. Lucie Mets are a Minor League Baseball team of the Low-A Southeast, and are the Low-A affiliate of the New York Mets. They are located in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and play their home games at Clover Park. Beginning with the 2021 season, the Mets will be reconfigured as a Low Single-A affiliate. Thus far, they have won the Florida State League championship five times (1988, 1996, 1998, 2003, and 2006).
For more information, please visit http://www.milb.com/st-lucie.
