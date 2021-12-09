TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Staffing Resource Group, Inc. ("SRG"), an industry-leading provider of professional staffing and recruiting services, announced the promotion of Chris Elam to Chief Executive Officer. He will have the primary responsibility of leading SRG's next chapter of growth and success and will provide leadership for all aspects of SRG's operations.
"We are excited to see Chris lead us into our next chapter of growth and prosperity," said Britt Massing, President and Co-Founder of SRG. Matt Spanke, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of SRG commented, "We are extremely proud of what SRG has accomplished over the past 15 years. Chris is best suited to lead SRG into its next 15 years and beyond."
"I am humbled and honored that SRG has given me this tremendous responsibility," said Elam. "Over the past several years through our Mission 2025 initiative, our team has laid a foundation for rapid growth that will create many opportunities for all of our employees, including our valued consultants. I could not be prouder of this team and motivated to lead SRG into its next chapter."
Elam, joined SRG in 2014 as Vice President of Operations and Finance and most recently served as the company's Chief Financial Officer. He previously served in multiple management roles at Kforce Inc., a publicly-traded professional staffing firm in Tampa, FL. Mr. Elam received his B.A. in Accounting from Saint Leo University and is a licensed CPA in the State of Florida. He is also an active board member for the FMC Foundation of Caring.
About SRG
SRG, through its two primary segments SRG Government Services and SRG Life Sciences, is a trusted staffing partner and career advisor to clients and talent throughout the United States and abroad. SRG, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Tampa, FL, provides flexible staffing solutions seldom found in the staffing industry. Our innovative approach and cutting-edge platform allow us to match professionals rapidly and precisely to client requirements.
If you would like more information about Staffing Resource Group, visit our website at http://www.srg-us.com.
