Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

 By Stagwell Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). The webcast will be accessible via this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, www.stagwellglobal.com 

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: 

Michaela Pewarski



ir@stagwellglobal.com  



646-429-1812

 

 

