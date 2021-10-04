Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

 By Stagwell Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today that Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the upcoming Deutsche Bank 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

To register and access a live webcast of this event, visit this link.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

For more information, visit www.stagwellglobal.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-to-participate-in-upcoming-deutsche-bank-2021-leveraged-finance-conference-301392043.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.